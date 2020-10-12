Vietnam Veterans of America thank those who made pancake breakfast a success

To the Editor:

On Saturday, October 10, we, the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1036 held their annual Pancake Breakfast fund-raiser at Bonifay Country Club. A special thanks to Fred Karimipour and his entire staff for making this a very special day for our Chapter.

We also want to thank each and every sponsor for their continuous contributions to our cause. I also want to thank the manager of Winn-Dixie which is located in the Pinellas Shopping Center. Dan Wynn went out of his way for allowing us to sell raffle tickets at his store. Due to the COVID virus, all the squares were closed and we were unable to sell tickets. A thank you also goes out to all of our Chapter volunteers who participated to make this breakfast a success. To the most important people who we owe our thanks to are the patrons who came to Bonifay who ate, who purchased raffle tickets, who told us they appreciate what we do so we can make our goals come true.

Michael Race

Village of Buttonwood