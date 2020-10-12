Villager from N.J. jailed on DUI charge vows she’ll ‘just drive anyway’

A Villager arrested on a drunk driving charge told law enforcement she’ll “just drive anyway” even if her license is suspended.

Cathy Lyn McMillan, 67, of the Village of Lake Deaton, was the subject of a reckless driver complaint at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Morse Boulevard and Hillsborough Trail. The 911 caller expressed concern that McMillan’s dark-colored Hyundai had been driving in the golf cart lane of the busy roadway.

When McMillan was pulled over near the Rohan Recreation Center and confronted with the fact that she was spotted in the golf cart lane, she complained that vehicles frequently drift into the golf cart lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The New Jersey native was wearing sunglasses and when she removed them, the deputy saw that her eyes were “extremely bloodshot.”

McMillan, who purchased her home in the Pineland Villas in 2014, was “agitated” and began to make “anti-law enforcement statements and use increasingly vulgar language.” The deputy noted in the arrest report that McMillan “began to insult my age and began to make assumptions of my political beliefs.”

She agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises and was transported to the nearby Soaring Eagle Softball Complex where the exercises would be conducted. She noted she has arthritis in her hands and hips, but added she had participated in a volleyball game the previous day. She could not properly complete the exercises, the report said.

She refused to provide a breath sample and told deputies she “will just drive anyway even if her license is suspended.”

McMillan was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.