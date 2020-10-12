Wise words at a time of political turmoil

To the Editor:

Over the past few weeks seeing the debates and the mudslinging from the Republicans, two quotes from two great men came to mind:

“When a debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the losers.” – Socrates

The second, and the most important one:

“To announce that there must be no criticism of the president, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.” – Theodore Roosevelt (A Republican.)

Clifford Wendell

Haciendas of Mission Hills