Monday, October 12, 2020
Wise words at a time of political turmoil

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Over the past few weeks seeing the debates and the mudslinging from the Republicans, two quotes from two great men came to mind:
“When a debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the losers.” – Socrates
The second, and the most important one:
“To announce that there must be no criticism of the president, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.” – Theodore Roosevelt (A Republican.)

Clifford Wendell
Haciendas of Mission Hills

 

Letters to the Editor

Vietnam Veterans of America thank those who made pancake breakfast a success

The Vietnam Veterans of America are thankful for support of Saturday Pancake Breakfast fund-raiser at Bonifay Country Club.
Letters to the Editor

Resist masks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident says Americans should resist masks and get back to normal.
Letters to the Editor

Golf cart rules during course of play

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Valle Verde resident weighs in on golf cart rules with regard to concerns about COVID-19.
Letters to the Editor

Villager thanks EMS personnel who saved husband’s life

A Village of Hemingway resident thanks EMS personnel who saved her husband’s life. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

Forget the tickets at town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident says The Villages needs to pull the plug on the idea of requiring tickets for the town squares.
Letters to the Editor

The Villages should have talked to golfers before making decision

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends The Villages could have saved itself some headaches if golfers had been consulted about an important rule change.
Letters to the Editor

You may not know everything about the Morse family’s grip

A Stonecrester who had business ties with the Developer of The Villages offers some details about the Morse family that might not be so well known. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Health

9 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new cases reported across tri-county area

Nine more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases continue to be reported across the tri-county area.
News

Irate dog owner tears down ‘no trespassing’ sign in The Villages

An irate dog owner tore down a “no trespassing” sign within the first day it was erected at the future site of a new recreation center in The Villages.
Photos

Alligator Emerging From Hole

This alligator was spotted emerging from the dark hole behind. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Photos

Two Tricolored Herons Fighting On Pond In Lady Lake

These two tricolored herons fighting were fighting on a pond in Lady Lake. Thanks to Sandy Johnson for sharing!
Photos

Pair Of Delta Flower Beetles On A Wildflower

Check out this pair of delta flower beetles on a wildflower in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
News

Judge hands major victory to rogue realtors in battle with Properties of The Villages

A pair of rogue realtors who dared to step outside the powerful grip of The Villages have scored a major victory in court.
Health

9 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new cases reported across tri-county area

Nine more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases continue to be reported across the tri-county area.
News

Irate dog owner tears down ‘no trespassing’ sign in The Villages

An irate dog owner tore down a “no trespassing” sign within the first day it was erected at the future site of a new recreation center in The Villages.
