Woman with weed arrested after caught driving on suspended license

A woman with marijuana in her purse was arrested after she was caught driving on a suspended license.

Amber Anderson, 29, of Fruitland Park had been driving a black 2005 Chevy Impala at 12:15 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 301 when she was pulled over by a Wildwood police officer who suspected Anderson was driving on a suspended license. During a traffic stop, the Jasper, Texas native admitted her license was suspended.

The officer asked Anderson if she had anything illegal in the vehicle.

“Yes I have some weed in my purse,” she responded.

She turned over the purse which contained a plastic bag which held less than 20 grams of a green leafy substance which tested positive for marijuana.

A check revealed she had been previously arrested on charges of driving while license suspended in 2013 and February of this year. She was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was not charge with a marijuana offense. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.