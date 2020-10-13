6 more local residents succumb to COVID-19 as new cases reported in Villages area

Six more local residents have died of the COVID-19 virus as new cases were identified Tuesday in and around The Villages.

Three of the latest fatalities lived in Marion County, while the other three were Lake County residents. They were identified by the Florida Department of Health as:

73-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 4;

66-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 25;

86-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Oct. 2;

45-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 8;

87-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 16; and

79-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Oct. 10 and had traveled recently in other parts of Florida and Mexico.

Twenty-eight new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up eight for a total of 724;

Leesburg up five for a total of 1,318;

Summerfield up five for a total of 414;

Wildwood up three for a total of 442;

Lady Lake up three for a total of 340;

Belleview up three for a total of 368; and

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 177.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,674 cases – an increase of 26 from Monday to Tuesday – among 1,516 men, 1,136 women, 10 non-residents and 12 people listed as unknown. A total of 204 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 731 in correctional facilities. There have been 77 deaths and 269 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 678 cases. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood, others have been identified in Coleman (649), Bushnell (319, 140 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 37 staff members), Oxford (137), Webster (96), Lake Panasoffkee (83), Center Hill (54), Sumterville (45) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (41). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 229 cases among 124 inmates and 105 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 20,845 – increase of 91

Men: 9,348

Women: 11,290

Non-residents: 82

People listed as unknown: 125

Deaths: 612

Hospitalizations: 1,953

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 7,973 – increase of 34

Men: 3,682

Women: 4,132

Non-residents: 53

People listed as unknown: 106

Cases in long-term care facilities: 639

Cases in correctional facilities: 267

Deaths: 209

Hospitalizations: 672

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,988), Leesburg (1,318), Tavares (754), Eustis (628) and Mount Dora (611). The Villages is reporting 41 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 10,198 – increase of 31

Men: 4,150

Women: 6,022

Non-residents: 19

People listed as unknown: 17

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,044

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,232

Deaths: 326

Hospitalizations: 1,102

Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,840), Summerfield (414), Belleview (368), Dunnellon (348) and Citra (192). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,421 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (102) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 738,749 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,725 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 729,751 are residents. A total of 48,585 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 23,530 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 15,722 deaths and 46,225 people have been hospitalized.