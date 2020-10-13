Tuesday, October 13, 2020
80.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Barbara Rosner

Staff Report

Barbara Rosner

Barbara Rosner (nee Nunziato), age 81, of The Villages, Florida and formerly of Lawrenceville, New Jersey went to be with our Lord on Sunday, October 11, 2020.  Barbara was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church.  She was “Lefty” with Clown Alley in The Villages.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years Robert Alan Rosner; children Sharon Kristovich (David); Alan Rosner (Mary), and Kathy Bright (Wayne); grandchildren Erin, Scott (Courtney), Nathan, Ryan, Caitlin, and Conner; brother Norman Nunziato (Sue); sister Mary Lou Rosner (Chase); nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Mildred Nunziato, by her sister Noreen Cranstoun and nephew Jamey.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. with a prayer service at 4 p.m., at Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL. To watch visitation and prayer service live please visit link, https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/121321729. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., located at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Pl., Lady Lake, FL. To view service live please visit https://sttimothycc.com/formedorg. Burial will be at Princeton Cemetery in New Jersey at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in her memory to Clown Alley, P.O. Box 60, Lady Lake FL 32158; The Church of Saint Ann, 1253 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648; or St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 216 Nassau St., Princeton, NJ 08542.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Nicholas Rudelic

Nicholas Rudelic's RV was dubbed the "FairTax bus" as he drove around Florida with his wife promoting the FairTax bill.
Read more
Obituaries

Carrie Hinkle

Carrie Hinkle and her husband, Scott, moved to The Villages when he retired in 2008.
Read more
Obituaries

Francis “Frank” Schank

Frank Schank enjoyed traveling, golf, bowling, billiards, playing board games, dining out with friends.
Read more
Obituaries

Gordon Maxwell Purslow

After retirement, Gordon Purslow directed the Orlando Sentinel Concert Band and was a participant in musical venues such as the New Horizons Concert Band and had a special interest in the Villages Trumpet Ensemble.
Read more
Obituaries

Agnes Elizabeth Rickman

Betty Rickman moved to The Villages in 2017 to be near her daughter.
Read more
Obituaries

Kathleen Ann Solyian

Kathleen Solyianworked as a successful physical therapist for 30-plus years in Long Island, New York, before retiring to The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

Lyle A. Hoffmeister

Lyle Hoffmeister was a lifetime member of St Mark's Lutheran Church in North Tonawanda and an associated member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Florida.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Officials concerned about quality of multi-modal paths south of State Road 44

Officials are voicing concerns about the quality of multi-modal paths south of State Road 44 in The Villages.
Read more
News

Villages official ignores request to wear mask during government meeting

A top official with The Villages has been ignoring a request to wear a mask during government meetings.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Great Egret On A Very Windy Morning At Fenney Nature Trail

This great egret caught in a very windy morning at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Emerging From Hole

This alligator was spotted emerging from the dark hole behind. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Two Tricolored Herons Fighting On Pond In Lady Lake

These two tricolored herons fighting were fighting on a pond in Lady Lake. Thanks to Sandy Johnson for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villages Philharmonic at The Sharon

A Village of Country Club Hills resident has high praise for the Villages Philharmonic Orchestra performance at The Sharon. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager from N.J. jailed on DUI charge vows she’ll ‘just drive anyway’

A Villager arrested on a drunk driving charge told law enforcement she’ll “just drive anyway” even if her license is suspended.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Eddie Van Halen and mouth cancer

Eddie Van Halen was one of the greatest guitarists of all time. But partying and bad habits took their toll. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on the life of the leader of the rock band, Van Halen.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Death of teens in crash on U.S. 301 spurs sense of urgency for intersection improvement 

In the wake of a double-fatality accident on Saturday morning, Wildwood officials are pressing to speed up installation of better traffic signals. Villages-News.com Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
News

Officials concerned about quality of multi-modal paths south of State Road 44

Officials are voicing concerns about the quality of multi-modal paths south of State Road 44 in The Villages.
Read more
News

Villages official ignores request to wear mask during government meeting

A top official with The Villages has been ignoring a request to wear a mask during government meetings.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villages Philharmonic at The Sharon

A Village of Country Club Hills resident has high praise for the Villages Philharmonic Orchestra performance at The Sharon. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Are masks being worn properly?

A Village of Rio Grande resident has something to say about masks and how they are being worn. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Wise words at a time of political turmoil

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident encourages us to consider wise words at a time of political turmoil.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager from N.J. jailed on DUI charge vows she’ll ‘just drive anyway’

A Villager arrested on a drunk driving charge told law enforcement she’ll “just drive anyway” even if her license is suspended.
Read more
Crime

Woman with weed arrested after caught driving on suspended license

A woman with marijuana in her purse was arrested after she was caught driving on a suspended license.
Read more
Crime

38-year-old resident of The Villages finds himself behind bars again

A 38-year-old resident of The Villages with a troubled history found himself back behind bars last week.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,490FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,702FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
80.4 ° F
81 °
80 °
74 %
1.6mph
1 %
Tue
85 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
76 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment