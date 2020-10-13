Barbara Rosner (nee Nunziato), age 81, of The Villages, Florida and formerly of Lawrenceville, New Jersey went to be with our Lord on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Barbara was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church. She was “Lefty” with Clown Alley in The Villages.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years Robert Alan Rosner; children Sharon Kristovich (David); Alan Rosner (Mary), and Kathy Bright (Wayne); grandchildren Erin, Scott (Courtney), Nathan, Ryan, Caitlin, and Conner; brother Norman Nunziato (Sue); sister Mary Lou Rosner (Chase); nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Mildred Nunziato, by her sister Noreen Cranstoun and nephew Jamey.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. with a prayer service at 4 p.m., at Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL. To watch visitation and prayer service live please visit link, https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/121321729. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., located at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Pl., Lady Lake, FL. To view service live please visit https://sttimothycc.com/formedorg. Burial will be at Princeton Cemetery in New Jersey at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in her memory to Clown Alley, P.O. Box 60, Lady Lake FL 32158; The Church of Saint Ann, 1253 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648; or St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 216 Nassau St., Princeton, NJ 08542.