California native once popped at Villages Winn-Dixie on drug charge back behind bars

A California native who lives in Belleview and was once busted at Winn-Dixie in The Villages was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant for petit theft.

Dylan Fleming, 32, was taken into custody at Belleview Meats and Seafood, located at 10251 S.E. U.S. Hwy. 441. He was being held on no bond and is due to be released from the Marion County Jail on Nov. 20, records show.

Fleming was arrested in November 2018 with methamphetamine at the Winn-Dixie in the La Plaza Grande shopping center near Spanish Springs Town Square after Lady Lake Police received reports about a panhandler on Bichara Boulevard. Officers made contact with Fleming and discovered that he was wanted on a Marion County warrant charging him with failure to appear. He had been carrying a large Hallmark bag that contained a cigarette pack with papers folded up and a white crystal substance that field tested positive as methamphetamine, a report says.

Fleming was arrested in that case and charged with possession of methamphetamine. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

Fleming also was arrested in in Marion County in December 2018 and charged with failure to appear at an arraignment on a charge of retail petit theft. He also was arrested in March 2018 for violating Marion County’s open container ordinance, jail records show.