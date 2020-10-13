Neighbors raise money for Forward Path with a little help from Petrina

Penny Myers of the Village of Rio Grande on Friday hosted a driveway concert featuring performer Petrina. It was a charity concert with all donations going to Forward Path.

“We collected a trunk full of cleaning supplies, sheet/towels, toiletries and diapers and wipes,” Myers said.

The neighbors also collected $400 in cash.

“So proud of the Rio Grande Breakfast Club and the neighbors in Rio Grande,” Myers added.

