Nicholas Rudelic passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospice after a long bout with Alzheimer’s. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the 8:30 AM Mass at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, Florida.

Nick was born on June 4, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan. After serving in the Army in Korea, he completed his Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Wayne State University. Nick had great skills in organizing, marketing and working with people. He used them in his teaching position in Detroit, in operating his Continental Asphalt Paving company and his involvement with starting the Nomad Travel Club with its own plane at Detroit Metro Airport.

His working career finished as a lease manager and sales at Jack Demmer Dealership in Westland, Michigan. Traveling and flying were his passions. You’d find him flying his Cardinal plane or driving an RV. The RV was later dubbed the “FairTax bus” as he drove around Florida with his wife promoting the FairTax bill.

Nick is survived by Barbara, his wife of 45 years and 5 children: Robert (Sheryl), James (Michelle), Mary (Tony MacIntosh), Joseph (Stephanie) and Steven (Jennifer); 8 grandchildren: Justin, Morgan, Nicholas, Steven, Joseph, Sarah, Alexander and Joshua; 1 great granddaughter Victoria Lee; sister Mary Ann, brother Alexander.

During the last year of his life, Nick wrote that God is calling and he’s now reunited with his father Alexander, mother Anna, sister Kathy and brother Matthew.