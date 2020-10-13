Tuesday, October 13, 2020
72.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Nicholas Rudelic

Staff Report

Nicholas Rudelic

Nicholas Rudelic passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospice after a long bout with Alzheimer’s. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the 8:30 AM Mass at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, Florida.

Nick was born on June 4, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan. After serving in the Army in Korea, he completed his Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Wayne State University. Nick had great skills in organizing, marketing and working with people. He used them in his teaching position in Detroit, in operating his Continental Asphalt Paving company and his involvement with starting the Nomad Travel Club with its own plane at Detroit Metro Airport.

His working career finished as a lease manager and sales at Jack Demmer Dealership in Westland, Michigan. Traveling and flying were his passions. You’d find him flying his Cardinal plane or driving an RV. The RV was later dubbed the “FairTax bus” as he drove around Florida with his wife promoting the FairTax bill.

Nick is survived by Barbara, his wife of 45 years and 5 children: Robert (Sheryl), James (Michelle), Mary (Tony MacIntosh), Joseph (Stephanie) and Steven (Jennifer); 8 grandchildren: Justin, Morgan, Nicholas, Steven, Joseph, Sarah, Alexander and Joshua; 1 great granddaughter Victoria Lee; sister Mary Ann, brother Alexander.

During the last year of his life, Nick wrote that God is calling and he’s now reunited with his father Alexander, mother Anna, sister Kathy and brother Matthew.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Carrie Hinkle

Carrie Hinkle and her husband, Scott, moved to The Villages when he retired in 2008.
Read more
Obituaries

Francis “Frank” Schank

Frank Schank enjoyed traveling, golf, bowling, billiards, playing board games, dining out with friends.
Read more
Obituaries

Gordon Maxwell Purslow

After retirement, Gordon Purslow directed the Orlando Sentinel Concert Band and was a participant in musical venues such as the New Horizons Concert Band and had a special interest in the Villages Trumpet Ensemble.
Read more
Obituaries

Agnes Elizabeth Rickman

Betty Rickman moved to The Villages in 2017 to be near her daughter.
Read more
Obituaries

Kathleen Ann Solyian

Kathleen Solyianworked as a successful physical therapist for 30-plus years in Long Island, New York, before retiring to The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

Lyle A. Hoffmeister

Lyle Hoffmeister was a lifetime member of St Mark's Lutheran Church in North Tonawanda and an associated member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Florida.
Read more
Obituaries

Christine (Chris) Marie Wilde

Chris Wilde's legacy is the many lives she touched, minds she opened, dreams she inspired.  Her students were always of the utmost importance to her, more like family than pupils. 
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Officials concerned about quality of multi-modal paths south of State Road 44

Officials are voicing concerns about the quality of multi-modal paths south of State Road 44 in The Villages.
Read more
News

Villages official ignores request to wear mask during government meeting

A top official with The Villages has been ignoring a request to wear a mask during government meetings.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Great Egret On A Very Windy Morning At Fenney Nature Trail

This great egret caught in a very windy morning at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Emerging From Hole

This alligator was spotted emerging from the dark hole behind. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Two Tricolored Herons Fighting On Pond In Lady Lake

These two tricolored herons fighting were fighting on a pond in Lady Lake. Thanks to Sandy Johnson for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Are masks being worn properly?

A Village of Rio Grande resident has something to say about masks and how they are being worn. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager from N.J. jailed on DUI charge vows she’ll ‘just drive anyway’

A Villager arrested on a drunk driving charge told law enforcement she’ll “just drive anyway” even if her license is suspended.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Rush was right

Columnist John Shewchuk makes the point that Rush Limbaugh was correct when he spoke out on "man-made climate change."
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Death of teens in crash on U.S. 301 spurs sense of urgency for intersection improvement 

In the wake of a double-fatality accident on Saturday morning, Wildwood officials are pressing to speed up installation of better traffic signals. Villages-News.com Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
News

Officials concerned about quality of multi-modal paths south of State Road 44

Officials are voicing concerns about the quality of multi-modal paths south of State Road 44 in The Villages.
Read more
News

Villages official ignores request to wear mask during government meeting

A top official with The Villages has been ignoring a request to wear a mask during government meetings.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Are masks being worn properly?

A Village of Rio Grande resident has something to say about masks and how they are being worn. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Wise words at a time of political turmoil

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident encourages us to consider wise words at a time of political turmoil.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Vietnam Veterans of America thank those who made pancake breakfast a success

The Vietnam Veterans of America are thankful for the support of a Saturday Pancake Breakfast fund-raiser at Bonifay Country Club.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager from N.J. jailed on DUI charge vows she’ll ‘just drive anyway’

A Villager arrested on a drunk driving charge told law enforcement she’ll “just drive anyway” even if her license is suspended.
Read more
Crime

Woman with weed arrested after caught driving on suspended license

A woman with marijuana in her purse was arrested after she was caught driving on a suspended license.
Read more
Crime

38-year-old resident of The Villages finds himself behind bars again

A 38-year-old resident of The Villages with a troubled history found himself back behind bars last week.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,490FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,703FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
mist
72.2 ° F
73.4 °
71 °
100 %
1.3mph
90 %
Tue
85 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
76 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment