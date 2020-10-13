Tuesday, October 13, 2020
86 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

T&D Concrete technician jailed after victim reports attack over vehicle speakers

Larry D. Croom

Noah Herrera

A T&D Concrete technician who lives just outside The Villages found himself behind bars Sunday night after a nasty scuffle with a lady friend over a set of speakers inside her truck.

The victim told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that she and 21-year-old Noah Herrera went to Daytona Beach in her vehicle for the weekend as friends. She said when they returned to her residence, Herrera wanted to take the Alpine speakers out of her vehicle, a sheriff’s office reports.

The victim told deputies she received the speakers from a deceased relative and they belong to her. She said she locked her truck doors so Herrera couldn’t take the speakers and then opened a back door and stepped inside the vehicle to hand him his clothing and other personal items.

The victim said Herrera then started reaching around her toward the speakers and she blocked him. She said he grabbed a wrench that was on the floorboard of the vehicle and struck her in the face, on both arms and on her left leg. Herrera then damaged the speakers and told her, “If I can’t have them, you can’t have them,” the reports says.

The victim said she punched Herrera in an attempt to get him out of the vehicle. She said he then left her residence.

Deputies noted that the victim had a scratch on the back of her arm that was about three inches long, a roughly two-inch scratch on the back of her left arm and a light purple bruise on the side of her left knee. Deputies also saw a wrench that was about a foot long sitting on the back floorboard and several shirt buttons on the floor. The victim said they came from Herrera’s shirt, which came off during the altercation.

A deputy spoke with Herrera by phone and they met at the Wal-Mart in Summerfield. He said he had the speakers, which the victim valued at $300. He also claimed the argument “never got physical” and when asked who owned the speakers, he said, “Technically her, because they came from her family. But I had them before this weekend,” the report says.

Herrera was placed under arrest and then told the deputy, “That was me being nice about the real story.” The deputy then read him his rights and he agreed to speak with him.

Herrera claimed the victim got into the back seat and he attempted to get in behind her. He said she tried to push him out of the vehicle several times and he attempted to reach around her to get his belongings and the speakers. He said he got mad and “busted” them and the victim grabbed him and bit him on his arm before he left the residence, the report says.

Herrera, who lives at 8596 N.E. 105th Ln. in Lady Lake, was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with domestic battery and criminal mischief. He was being held on $1,000 bond and is due in court Nov. 17 at 8:30 a.m. to answer to the charges, jail records show.

Related Articles

Crime

California native once popped at Villages Winn-Dixie on drug charge back behind bars

A California native who lives in Belleview and was once busted at Winn-Dixie in The Villages was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant for petit theft.
Read more
News

Neighbors raise money for Forward Path with a little help from Petrina

Penny Myers of the Village of Rio Grande on Friday hosted a driveway concert featuring performer Petrina. It was a charity concert with all donations going to Forward Path. What are you doing to stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic? Share your news with us at  www.villages-news.com/contact us.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man arrested after allegedly biting lady friend’s finger

A Wildwood man was arrested after allegedly biting his lady friend’s finger.
Read more
Golf

Villager still celebrating after scoring hole-in-one at Hacienda Hills

A Villager is still enjoying the excitement of making his first hole-in-one. If you have enjoyed success on the golf course or have other applause-worthy news, please share it with us at www.villages-news.com/contact us.
Read more
News

Death of teens in crash on U.S. 301 spurs sense of urgency for intersection improvement 

In the wake of a double-fatality accident on Saturday morning, Wildwood officials are pressing to speed up installation of better traffic signals. Villages-News.com Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
News

Officials concerned about quality of multi-modal paths south of State Road 44

Officials are voicing concerns about the quality of multi-modal paths south of State Road 44 in The Villages.
Read more
News

Villages official ignores request to wear mask during government meeting

A top official with The Villages has been ignoring a request to wear a mask during government meetings.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

California native once popped at Villages Winn-Dixie on drug charge back behind bars

A California native who lives in Belleview and was once busted at Winn-Dixie in The Villages was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant for petit theft.
Read more
News

Neighbors raise money for Forward Path with a little help from Petrina

Penny Myers of the Village of Rio Grande on Friday hosted a driveway concert featuring performer Petrina. It was a charity concert with all donations going to Forward Path. What are you doing to stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic? Share your news with us at  www.villages-news.com/contact us.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Flower Near Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this flower being visited by a butterfly near Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Great Egret On A Very Windy Morning At Fenney Nature Trail

This great egret caught in a very windy morning at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Emerging From Hole

This alligator was spotted emerging from the dark hole behind. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Wearing a mask is not a political statement

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that wearing a mask is not a political statement.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

T&D Concrete technician jailed after victim reports attack over vehicle speakers

A T&D Concrete technician who lives just outside The Villages found himself behind bars Sunday night after a nasty scuffle with a lady friend over a set of speakers inside her truck.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Eddie Van Halen and mouth cancer

Eddie Van Halen was one of the greatest guitarists of all time. But partying and bad habits took their toll. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on the life of the leader of the rock band, Van Halen.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

T&D Concrete technician jailed after victim reports attack over vehicle speakers

A T&D Concrete technician who lives just outside The Villages found himself behind bars Sunday night after a nasty scuffle with a lady friend over a set of speakers inside her truck.
Read more
Crime

California native once popped at Villages Winn-Dixie on drug charge back behind bars

A California native who lives in Belleview and was once busted at Winn-Dixie in The Villages was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant for petit theft.
Read more
News

Neighbors raise money for Forward Path with a little help from Petrina

Penny Myers of the Village of Rio Grande on Friday hosted a driveway concert featuring performer Petrina. It was a charity concert with all donations going to Forward Path. What are you doing to stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic? Share your news with us at  www.villages-news.com/contact us.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Wearing a mask is not a political statement

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that wearing a mask is not a political statement.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

This is not what we were promised

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident contends that apartments in the middle of a residential area in The Villages was not part of founder Harold Schwartz’s vision.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villages Philharmonic at The Sharon

A Village of Country Club Hills resident has high praise for the Villages Philharmonic Orchestra performance at The Sharon. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

T&D Concrete technician jailed after victim reports attack over vehicle speakers

A T&D Concrete technician who lives just outside The Villages found himself behind bars Sunday night after a nasty scuffle with a lady friend over a set of speakers inside her truck.
Read more
Crime

California native once popped at Villages Winn-Dixie on drug charge back behind bars

A California native who lives in Belleview and was once busted at Winn-Dixie in The Villages was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant for petit theft.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man arrested after allegedly biting lady friend’s finger

A Wildwood man was arrested after allegedly biting his lady friend’s finger.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,490FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,703FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
86 ° F
87.8 °
85 °
52 %
0.9mph
1 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
72 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment