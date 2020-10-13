This is not what we were promised

To the Editor:

Freedom Pointe is nestled in its own area in close proximity to the tall hospital. The Lofts of Brownwood are surrounded by commercial buildings. However the proposed apartments at Hacienda Hills County Club are in the middle of a residential area. Not only would this be an obtrusive site but this would be a country club without a clubhouse.

From a gold star of a facility that hosted wedding receptions and upscale dining to be gone is not part of the millionaire lifestyle on a retirement budget we were promised in Mr Schwartz’s vision.

Murray Bauer

Village of Rio Grande