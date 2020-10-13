Villagers building towering five-bedroom home after fire in 2019

A couple in The Villages is building a towering five-bedroom home after a fire in 2019 destroyed their previous home at that location.

The new home, which will have three bathrooms, is being built at 708 Perez Place in the Village of Del Mar, according to an application filed by Gregory and Bonnie Larson. (A check of The Villages map would appear to put the home closer to the Village of Rio Grande.)

In 2018, they paid $249,900 for the home which was originally built in 1993.

A fire broke out in the home on June 25, 2019. While flames reached high into the night sky, The Villages Public Safety Department was able to rescue two of the couple’s cats, which were given oxygen at the scene. The 2,053-square-foot home, was left unlivable by the blaze.

The couple applied in July to the Architectural Review Committee with plans for the larger home. The plans, which received final approval in September, detail two upstairs bedrooms and an upstairs bathroom. You can see the couple’s application and plans for the home at this link: ARC Application 708 Perez Place

The new home will tower over the homes of the neighbors, as well as many nearby trees.