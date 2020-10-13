Tuesday, October 13, 2020
73.1 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Villagers stand up against apartments before Sumter County Commission

Marv Balousek

A large group of Villagers spoke out against apartments Tuesday night before the Sumter County Commissioners.

Villagers are unhappy about The Villages’ plan to put a nearly 300-unit apartment complex at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club. Those apartment dwellers will have full amenity privileges thanks to a vote in August by the Amenity Authority Committee.

The Villages also wants apartments at Lake Sumter Landing and more apartments at Brownwood.

Earlier this month, The Villages asked the Lady Lake Commission for a delay in a presentation on apartments at Spanish Springs. The delay was requested after the sudden hospitalization of Mayor Jim Richards.

Related Articles

News

Villagers building towering five-bedroom home after fire in 2019

A couple in The Villages is building a towering five-bedroom home after a fire in 2019 destroyed their previous home at that location.
Read more
Health

6 more local residents succumb to COVID-19 as new cases reported in Villages area

Six more local residents have died of the COVID-19 virus as new cases were identified Tuesday in and around The Villages.
Read more
News

Villager to pay $1,800 in fines or face legal action over artificial turf

A Villager is facing $1,800 in fines over artificial turf grass and if she doesn’t pay up, she could face legal action.
Read more
News

Villagers running for NSCUDD board duck LWV question on recycling

Two Villagers competing for a seat on the North Sumter County Utility Dependent District Board have ducked a question from the League of Women Voters about a change in the trash/recycling program in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

T&D Concrete technician jailed after victim reports attack over vehicle speakers

A T&D Concrete technician who lives just outside The Villages found himself behind bars Sunday night after a nasty scuffle with a lady friend over a set of speakers inside her truck.
Read more
Crime

California native once popped at Villages Winn-Dixie on drug charge back behind bars

A California native who lives in Belleview and was once busted at Winn-Dixie in The Villages was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant for petit theft.
Read more
News

Neighbors raise money for Forward Path with a little help from Petrina

Penny Myers of the Village of Rio Grande on Friday hosted a driveway concert featuring performer Petrina. It was a charity concert with all donations going to Forward Path. What are you doing to stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic? Share your news with us at  www.villages-news.com/contact us.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

6 more local residents succumb to COVID-19 as new cases reported in Villages area

Six more local residents have died of the COVID-19 virus as new cases were identified Tuesday in and around The Villages.
Read more
News

Villager to pay $1,800 in fines or face legal action over artificial turf

A Villager is facing $1,800 in fines over artificial turf grass and if she doesn’t pay up, she could face legal action.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Flower Near Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this flower being visited by a butterfly near Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Great Egret On A Very Windy Morning At Fenney Nature Trail

This great egret caught in a very windy morning at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Emerging From Hole

This alligator was spotted emerging from the dark hole behind. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Wearing a mask is not a political statement

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that wearing a mask is not a political statement.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

T&D Concrete technician jailed after victim reports attack over vehicle speakers

A T&D Concrete technician who lives just outside The Villages found himself behind bars Sunday night after a nasty scuffle with a lady friend over a set of speakers inside her truck.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Eddie Van Halen and mouth cancer

Eddie Van Halen was one of the greatest guitarists of all time. But partying and bad habits took their toll. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on the life of the leader of the rock band, Van Halen.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villagers building towering five-bedroom home after fire in 2019

A couple in The Villages is building a towering five-bedroom home after a fire in 2019 destroyed their previous home at that location.
Read more
Health

6 more local residents succumb to COVID-19 as new cases reported in Villages area

Six more local residents have died of the COVID-19 virus as new cases were identified Tuesday in and around The Villages.
Read more
News

Villager to pay $1,800 in fines or face legal action over artificial turf

A Villager is facing $1,800 in fines over artificial turf grass and if she doesn’t pay up, she could face legal action.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Wearing a mask is not a political statement

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that wearing a mask is not a political statement.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

This is not what we were promised

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident contends that apartments in the middle of a residential area in The Villages was not part of founder Harold Schwartz’s vision.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villages Philharmonic at The Sharon

A Village of Country Club Hills resident has high praise for the Villages Philharmonic Orchestra performance at The Sharon. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

T&D Concrete technician jailed after victim reports attack over vehicle speakers

A T&D Concrete technician who lives just outside The Villages found himself behind bars Sunday night after a nasty scuffle with a lady friend over a set of speakers inside her truck.
Read more
Crime

California native once popped at Villages Winn-Dixie on drug charge back behind bars

A California native who lives in Belleview and was once busted at Winn-Dixie in The Villages was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant for petit theft.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man arrested after allegedly biting lady friend’s finger

A Wildwood man was arrested after allegedly biting his lady friend’s finger.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,490FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,703FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
73.1 ° F
75.2 °
72 °
88 %
0.1mph
40 %
Wed
88 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
75 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment