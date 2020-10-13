Villagers stand up against apartments before Sumter County Commission

A large group of Villagers spoke out against apartments Tuesday night before the Sumter County Commissioners.

Villagers are unhappy about The Villages’ plan to put a nearly 300-unit apartment complex at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club. Those apartment dwellers will have full amenity privileges thanks to a vote in August by the Amenity Authority Committee.

The Villages also wants apartments at Lake Sumter Landing and more apartments at Brownwood.

Earlier this month, The Villages asked the Lady Lake Commission for a delay in a presentation on apartments at Spanish Springs. The delay was requested after the sudden hospitalization of Mayor Jim Richards.