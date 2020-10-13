Villages Philharmonic at The Sharon

To the Editor:

Congratulations to The Sharon and the great Villages Philharmonic Orchestra for a wonderful afternoon concert featuring “the POPS.” a great combination of patriotic songs, solo vocals, Broadway hits and movie classics. The auditorium was generously spaced for social distance, and masks were the accessory of the day, even for the orchestra. There was an eerie feeling of being at a lawn concert due to the wide spread out of seating, and the choice of music reflected the uncertain times we live in. The final medley was from The Sound of Music, which contained anthems of hope, love, freedom, and the final song “Edelweiss” and “Climb Every Mountain” as tributes to staying positive in the face of both fascism and repression. A rousing “Stars and Stripes” ended the sold-out event. Thanks to all!

Rob Michaels

Village of Country Club Hills