Tuesday, October 13, 2020
80.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Villages Philharmonic at The Sharon

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Congratulations to The Sharon and the great Villages Philharmonic Orchestra for a wonderful afternoon concert featuring “the POPS.” a great combination of patriotic songs, solo vocals, Broadway hits and movie classics. The auditorium was generously spaced for social distance, and masks were the accessory of the day, even for the orchestra. There was an eerie feeling of being at a lawn concert due to the wide spread out of seating, and the choice of music reflected the uncertain times we live in. The final medley was from The Sound of Music, which contained anthems of hope, love, freedom, and the final song “Edelweiss” and “Climb Every Mountain” as tributes to staying  positive in the face of both fascism and repression. A rousing “Stars and Stripes” ended the sold-out event. Thanks to all!

Rob Michaels
Village of Country Club Hills

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Are masks being worn properly?

A Village of Rio Grande resident has something to say about masks and how they are being worn. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Wise words at a time of political turmoil

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident encourages us to consider wise words at a time of political turmoil.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Vietnam Veterans of America thank those who made pancake breakfast a success

The Vietnam Veterans of America are thankful for the support of a Saturday Pancake Breakfast fund-raiser at Bonifay Country Club.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Resist masks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident says Americans should resist masks and get back to normal.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Golf cart rules during course of play

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Valle Verde resident weighs in on golf cart rules with regard to concerns about COVID-19.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager thanks EMS personnel who saved husband’s life

A Village of Hemingway resident thanks EMS personnel who saved her husband’s life. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Forget the tickets at town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident says The Villages needs to pull the plug on the idea of requiring tickets for the town squares.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Officials concerned about quality of multi-modal paths south of State Road 44

Officials are voicing concerns about the quality of multi-modal paths south of State Road 44 in The Villages.
Read more
News

Villages official ignores request to wear mask during government meeting

A top official with The Villages has been ignoring a request to wear a mask during government meetings.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Great Egret On A Very Windy Morning At Fenney Nature Trail

This great egret caught in a very windy morning at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Emerging From Hole

This alligator was spotted emerging from the dark hole behind. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Two Tricolored Herons Fighting On Pond In Lady Lake

These two tricolored herons fighting were fighting on a pond in Lady Lake. Thanks to Sandy Johnson for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villages Philharmonic at The Sharon

A Village of Country Club Hills resident has high praise for the Villages Philharmonic Orchestra performance at The Sharon. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager from N.J. jailed on DUI charge vows she’ll ‘just drive anyway’

A Villager arrested on a drunk driving charge told law enforcement she’ll “just drive anyway” even if her license is suspended.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Eddie Van Halen and mouth cancer

Eddie Van Halen was one of the greatest guitarists of all time. But partying and bad habits took their toll. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on the life of the leader of the rock band, Van Halen.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Death of teens in crash on U.S. 301 spurs sense of urgency for intersection improvement 

In the wake of a double-fatality accident on Saturday morning, Wildwood officials are pressing to speed up installation of better traffic signals. Villages-News.com Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
News

Officials concerned about quality of multi-modal paths south of State Road 44

Officials are voicing concerns about the quality of multi-modal paths south of State Road 44 in The Villages.
Read more
News

Villages official ignores request to wear mask during government meeting

A top official with The Villages has been ignoring a request to wear a mask during government meetings.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villages Philharmonic at The Sharon

A Village of Country Club Hills resident has high praise for the Villages Philharmonic Orchestra performance at The Sharon. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Are masks being worn properly?

A Village of Rio Grande resident has something to say about masks and how they are being worn. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Wise words at a time of political turmoil

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident encourages us to consider wise words at a time of political turmoil.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager from N.J. jailed on DUI charge vows she’ll ‘just drive anyway’

A Villager arrested on a drunk driving charge told law enforcement she’ll “just drive anyway” even if her license is suspended.
Read more
Crime

Woman with weed arrested after caught driving on suspended license

A woman with marijuana in her purse was arrested after she was caught driving on a suspended license.
Read more
Crime

38-year-old resident of The Villages finds himself behind bars again

A 38-year-old resident of The Villages with a troubled history found himself back behind bars last week.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,490FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,702FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
80.4 ° F
81 °
80 °
74 %
1.6mph
1 %
Tue
85 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
76 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment