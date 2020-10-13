To the Editor:

I find the letter from Mushkie Davie insulting to the intelligence of the medical community. Every doctor has advised using the mask to control this deadly virus. In fact, doctors have often quoted that the mask is a better protection than vaccine. If everyone would wear a mask in public, this virus would be contained within six weeks. Dr. Fauci has espoused the same thoughts repeatedly.

It seems President Trump’s rhetoric has overtaken the brains of otherwise intelligent people. Wearing a mask is not a political statement. It is in our own best interest.

Ash Marwah

Village of Belvedere