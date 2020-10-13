Wildwood man arrested after allegedly biting lady friend’s finger

A Wildwood man was arrested after allegedly biting his lady friend’s finger.

The woman said she had returned home from West Palm Beach shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday and upon her arrival she was confronted by 29-year-old Benjamin Adam Laws “about her being gone for a prolonged period of time,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

It began as an argument but turned physical when Laws “came at her” and the woman put up her hand to stop him, the report said. He bit her “left pointer finger.”

When deputies arrived on the scene, the woman “was crying and was visually upset.” Laws was found on the back porch and claimed it had been an argument “verbal in nature” and “nothing physical occurred,” despite the fact the woman suffered a one-inch laceration on her finger.

Laws was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center, where he was initially held without bond.