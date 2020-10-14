5 more local COVID-19 deaths as The Villages sees spike in cases

Five more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as The Villages reported an increase in cases of the deadly virus Wednesday.

Four of the latest fatalities lived in Marion County, while the fifth one was a resident of Lake County. There were identified by the Florida Department of Health as:

77-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 9;

71-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 15;

86-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 20;

88-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Sept. 10; and

83-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 28.

The Villages reported 14 new cases Wednesday for a total of 738 in the Sumter (692), Lake (41) and Marion County (five) portions of the sprawling retirement mecca. Twenty-one others also were identified just outside the confines of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and include:

Leesburg up 10 for a total of 1,328;

Summerfield up four for a total of 418;

Lady Lake up three for a total of 343;

Fruitland Park up three for a total of 180; and

Belleview up one for a total of 369.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,700 cases – an increase of 26 from Tuesday to Wednesday – among 1,533 men, 1,146 women, 10 non-residents and 11 people listed as unknown. A total of 204 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 735 in correctional facilities. There have been 77 deaths and 269 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 692 cases – an increase of 14 in a 24-hour period. Others have been identified in Coleman (653), Wildwood (442), Bushnell (322, 140 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 37 staff members), Oxford (137), Webster (99), Lake Panasoffkee (84), Center Hill (54), Sumterville (45) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (41). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 204 cases among 101 inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 20,970 – increase of 125

Men: 9,412

Women: 11,352

Non-residents: 82

People listed as unknown: 124

Deaths: 618

Hospitalizations: 1,969

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 8,012 – increase of 39

Men: 3,698

Women: 4,156

Non-residents: 53

People listed as unknown: 105

Cases in long-term care facilities: 645

Cases in correctional facilities: 267

Deaths: 211

Hospitalizations: 681

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,989), Leesburg (1,328), Tavares (756), Eustis (631) and Mount Dora (617). The Villages is reporting 41 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 10,258 – increase of 60

Men: 4,181

Women: 6,050

Non-residents: 19

People listed as unknown: 8

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,046

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,232

Deaths: 330

Hospitalizations: 1,019

Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,871), Summerfield (418), Belleview (369), Dunnellon (353) and Citra (192). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,421 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (102) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 741,632 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,883 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 732,399 are residents. A total of 48,803 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 23,572 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 15,788 deaths and 46,482 people have been hospitalized.