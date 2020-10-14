How will apartments impact parking at Spanish Springs?

To the Editor:

I am not opposed to apartments over commercial space in Spanish Springs, IF and ONLY IF, someone explains how the parking would be handled to everyone’s satisfaction. I assume each apartment dweller would like at least one car and possibly one golf cart, or two vehicles per unit. Where do they park these vehicles? On the main streets surrounding the square? And can they leave them parked there indefinitely? I do not want to fight for parking in an already crowed area by having available commercial spaces taken up by residents. Has this been addressed?

Linda Shepherd

Village of Santiago