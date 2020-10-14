Let’s wear masks rather than take unnecessary risks

To the Editor:

This COVID-19 thing is still among us. We don’t have a cure for it yet. People are still catching it and dying from it. What is the rush to ignore it? Are we just bored or tired of it? Well, we are all tired of it but since we know how it spreads, we should all keep wearing our masks, be aware of the importance of social distancing, avoid large groups and minimize close personal contact with others. We we know the drill. Why unnecessarily put ourselves and others at risk when apparently a vaccine should be available by the end of the year? We’ve been doing this for seven months, lets just hang in there for a couple more.

John Ellis

Village of Fernandina