Wednesday, October 14, 2020
87.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Let’s wear masks rather than take unnecessary risks

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

This COVID-19 thing is still among us. We don’t have a cure for it yet. People are still catching it and dying from it. What is the rush to ignore it? Are we just bored or tired of it? Well, we are all tired of it but since we know how it spreads, we should all keep wearing our masks, be aware of the importance of social distancing, avoid large groups and minimize close personal contact with others. We we know the drill. Why unnecessarily put ourselves and others at risk when apparently a vaccine should be available by the end of the year? We’ve been doing this for seven months, lets just hang in there for a couple more.

John Ellis
Village of Fernandina

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Residents should support limits on anonymous reporting

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villagers should support limits on anonymous reporting when it comes to deed restrictions.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Wearing a mask is not a political statement

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that wearing a mask is not a political statement.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

This is not what we were promised

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident contends that apartments in the middle of a residential area in The Villages was not part of founder Harold Schwartz’s vision.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villages Philharmonic at The Sharon

A Village of Country Club Hills resident has high praise for The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra performance at The Sharon. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Are masks being worn properly?

A Village of Rio Grande resident has something to say about masks and how they are being worn. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Wise words at a time of political turmoil

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident encourages us to consider wise words at a time of political turmoil.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Vietnam Veterans of America thank those who made pancake breakfast a success

The Vietnam Veterans of America are thankful for the support of a Saturday Pancake Breakfast fund-raiser at Bonifay Country Club.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villagers stand up against apartments before Sumter County Commission

A large group of Villagers spoke out against apartments Tuesday night before the Sumter County Commission. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
Health

6 more local residents succumb to COVID-19 as new cases reported in Villages area

Six more local residents have died of the COVID-19 virus as new cases were identified Tuesday in and around The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Flower Near Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this flower being visited by a butterfly near Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Great Egret On A Very Windy Morning At Fenney Nature Trail

This great egret caught in a very windy morning at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Emerging From Hole

This alligator was spotted emerging from the dark hole behind. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Let’s wear masks rather than take unnecessary risks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident encourages his fellow Villagers to wear masks rather than take unnecessary risks.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

T&D Concrete technician jailed after victim reports attack over vehicle speakers

A T&D Concrete technician who lives just outside The Villages found himself behind bars Sunday night after a nasty scuffle with a lady friend over a set of speakers inside her truck.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Rush Limbaugh was wrong

Villager John Shamblin, in an Opinion piece, contends that Columnist John Shewchuk was wrong about Rush Limbaugh in a recent column.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villagers building towering five-bedroom home after fire in 2019

A couple in The Villages is building a towering five-bedroom home after a fire in 2019 destroyed their previous home at that location.
Read more
News

Villagers stand up against apartments before Sumter County Commission

A large group of Villagers spoke out against apartments Tuesday night before the Sumter County Commission. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
Health

6 more local residents succumb to COVID-19 as new cases reported in Villages area

Six more local residents have died of the COVID-19 virus as new cases were identified Tuesday in and around The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Let’s wear masks rather than take unnecessary risks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident encourages his fellow Villagers to wear masks rather than take unnecessary risks.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Residents should support limits on anonymous reporting

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villagers should support limits on anonymous reporting when it comes to deed restrictions.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Wearing a mask is not a political statement

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that wearing a mask is not a political statement.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

T&D Concrete technician jailed after victim reports attack over vehicle speakers

A T&D Concrete technician who lives just outside The Villages found himself behind bars Sunday night after a nasty scuffle with a lady friend over a set of speakers inside her truck.
Read more
Crime

California native once popped at Villages Winn-Dixie on drug charge back behind bars

A California native who lives in Belleview and was once busted at Winn-Dixie in The Villages was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant for petit theft.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man arrested after allegedly biting lady friend’s finger

A Wildwood man was arrested after allegedly biting his lady friend’s finger.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,490FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,708FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
87.7 ° F
90 °
86 °
58 %
1.3mph
1 %
Wed
87 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
88 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment