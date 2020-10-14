Wednesday, October 14, 2020
83.1 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Residents should support limits on anonymous reporting

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am sure most of you have read or heard lots about anonymous reports of Community Standards violations lately. Maybe you’d like to see some action taken to discourage if not eliminate such reports.  If so, keep reading.
Two Districts south of 466 and north of 466A, District 5 and District 7, have undertaken action amending their Deed Restrictions documents a/k/a Declarations of Restrictions. Those documents contain rules and regulations negative thinking folks say we should remember having signed off on during the purchase closure, and that we should refer to whenever we might make an improvement to our property’s appearance in the future. A foolish notion to say the least.
The District 5 endeavor will eliminate the acceptance of anonymous reports. Violation reports (a/k/a complaints) against residents in that district will need to be accompanied by the reporter’s contact information. In my view, that is only fair and reasonable in order for the staff of the Department of Community Standards to contact the contributor if a question arises, and to advise the contributor of follow-up action taken on his/her submission. I believe implementing that necessity will serve several purposes: (1) Discourage frivolous technicality-based reports intended simply to harm or embarrass residents; (2) Reduce the workload and expenses within the Department of Community Standards which trickle down to us homeowners; and (3) Eliminate the damage to the reputation of The Villages community caused by tacky reports.
The District 7 endeavor, according to what I read, will restrict reports to a single violation thereby deterring the sporting activity of trolling that district on the lookout for multiple things to report and make living here not so friendly as advertised.
Both endeavors should be welcomed by the Morse family and the District government. However, there are some individuals who think there is a need for such anonymity and those individuals attempt to justify not adopting these changes with irrational reasoning.  That is where local homeowners come in.
The District 5 amendment is to be decided upon after a public hearing to be conducted at its Board of Supervisors meeting on Friday, October 16, 2020. That meeting will be held at the Savannah Recreation Center at 8 a.m. and I urge those of you who agree with me to attend that meeting.  We need to show support of this amendment.

Lee Gilpin
Village of Liberty Park

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Wearing a mask is not a political statement

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that wearing a mask is not a political statement.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

This is not what we were promised

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident contends that apartments in the middle of a residential area in The Villages was not part of founder Harold Schwartz’s vision.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villages Philharmonic at The Sharon

A Village of Country Club Hills resident has high praise for The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra performance at The Sharon. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Are masks being worn properly?

A Village of Rio Grande resident has something to say about masks and how they are being worn. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Wise words at a time of political turmoil

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident encourages us to consider wise words at a time of political turmoil.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Vietnam Veterans of America thank those who made pancake breakfast a success

The Vietnam Veterans of America are thankful for the support of a Saturday Pancake Breakfast fund-raiser at Bonifay Country Club.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Resist masks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident says Americans should resist masks and get back to normal.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villagers stand up against apartments before Sumter County Commission

A large group of Villagers spoke out against apartments Tuesday night before the Sumter County Commission. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
Health

6 more local residents succumb to COVID-19 as new cases reported in Villages area

Six more local residents have died of the COVID-19 virus as new cases were identified Tuesday in and around The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Flower Near Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this flower being visited by a butterfly near Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Great Egret On A Very Windy Morning At Fenney Nature Trail

This great egret caught in a very windy morning at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Emerging From Hole

This alligator was spotted emerging from the dark hole behind. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Residents should support limits on anonymous reporting

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villagers should support limits on anonymous reporting when it comes to deed restrictions.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

T&D Concrete technician jailed after victim reports attack over vehicle speakers

A T&D Concrete technician who lives just outside The Villages found himself behind bars Sunday night after a nasty scuffle with a lady friend over a set of speakers inside her truck.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Rush Limbaugh was wrong

Villager John Shamblin, in an Opinion piece, contends that Columnist John Shewchuk was wrong about Rush Limbaugh in a recent column.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villagers building towering five-bedroom home after fire in 2019

A couple in The Villages is building a towering five-bedroom home after a fire in 2019 destroyed their previous home at that location.
Read more
News

Villagers stand up against apartments before Sumter County Commission

A large group of Villagers spoke out against apartments Tuesday night before the Sumter County Commission. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
Health

6 more local residents succumb to COVID-19 as new cases reported in Villages area

Six more local residents have died of the COVID-19 virus as new cases were identified Tuesday in and around The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Residents should support limits on anonymous reporting

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villagers should support limits on anonymous reporting when it comes to deed restrictions.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Wearing a mask is not a political statement

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that wearing a mask is not a political statement.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

This is not what we were promised

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident contends that apartments in the middle of a residential area in The Villages was not part of founder Harold Schwartz’s vision.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

T&D Concrete technician jailed after victim reports attack over vehicle speakers

A T&D Concrete technician who lives just outside The Villages found himself behind bars Sunday night after a nasty scuffle with a lady friend over a set of speakers inside her truck.
Read more
Crime

California native once popped at Villages Winn-Dixie on drug charge back behind bars

A California native who lives in Belleview and was once busted at Winn-Dixie in The Villages was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant for petit theft.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man arrested after allegedly biting lady friend’s finger

A Wildwood man was arrested after allegedly biting his lady friend’s finger.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,490FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,707FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
83.1 ° F
84 °
82.4 °
74 %
1.5mph
1 %
Wed
88 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
87 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment