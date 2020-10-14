Residents should support limits on anonymous reporting

To the Editor:

I am sure most of you have read or heard lots about anonymous reports of Community Standards violations lately. Maybe you’d like to see some action taken to discourage if not eliminate such reports. If so, keep reading.

Two Districts south of 466 and north of 466A, District 5 and District 7, have undertaken action amending their Deed Restrictions documents a/k/a Declarations of Restrictions. Those documents contain rules and regulations negative thinking folks say we should remember having signed off on during the purchase closure, and that we should refer to whenever we might make an improvement to our property’s appearance in the future. A foolish notion to say the least.

The District 5 endeavor will eliminate the acceptance of anonymous reports. Violation reports (a/k/a complaints) against residents in that district will need to be accompanied by the reporter’s contact information. In my view, that is only fair and reasonable in order for the staff of the Department of Community Standards to contact the contributor if a question arises, and to advise the contributor of follow-up action taken on his/her submission. I believe implementing that necessity will serve several purposes: (1) Discourage frivolous technicality-based reports intended simply to harm or embarrass residents; (2) Reduce the workload and expenses within the Department of Community Standards which trickle down to us homeowners; and (3) Eliminate the damage to the reputation of The Villages community caused by tacky reports.

The District 7 endeavor, according to what I read, will restrict reports to a single violation thereby deterring the sporting activity of trolling that district on the lookout for multiple things to report and make living here not so friendly as advertised.

Both endeavors should be welcomed by the Morse family and the District government. However, there are some individuals who think there is a need for such anonymity and those individuals attempt to justify not adopting these changes with irrational reasoning. That is where local homeowners come in.

The District 5 amendment is to be decided upon after a public hearing to be conducted at its Board of Supervisors meeting on Friday, October 16, 2020. That meeting will be held at the Savannah Recreation Center at 8 a.m. and I urge those of you who agree with me to attend that meeting. We need to show support of this amendment.

Lee Gilpin

Village of Liberty Park