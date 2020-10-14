Robert Farley

Robert “Bob” Farley, 80, The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Farley for 58 years. He was predeceased by his daughter – Sandy Healey and is survived by his son – Ken Farley, his wife – Tina, and three grandchildren – Deidre Healey, Grace Healey, and Stephen Farley.

Bob is survived by his sister – Bea Smith (Howard) and his brother – Charles Walter Farley. He was predeceased by his sister – Betty Keyser and his brother – William Farley. He is also survived by his sisters in law – Jane Fusco (Paul) and Linda Kissell (Bob) and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Bob touched the hearts of many and made friends everywhere he went. He was an extremely energetic, caring, and giving man. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends.

Bob was born in Elizabeth, NJ and was raised in Watchung, NJ. He was a graduate of Watchung Regional High School, their first graduating class of 1958 earning varsity letters for both Football and Swimming. After high school, Bob enlisted in the United States Navy and spent two years proudly representing our country. He later went on to graduate from Ocean County College with an Associate in Science Law Enforcement Degree.

Bob was a police officer in Jackson, NJ for 25 years. He was a member of the Jackson P.B.A. Pistol Team and worked on assignments in Patrol, the Traffic Safety Bureau, and the Juvenile and Detective Bureau before retiring in 1995. Bob was recognized for several achievements and awards during his career as a police officer: Certificate of Merit for Disarming a Man with a Gun, Excellent Police Duty Ribbon for apprehension of an escapee who was wanted for manslaughter, Commendation for Removing a Driver from a Burning Automobile, Jackson Jaycees 1975 Distinguished Service Award, Tri-Town News 1978 Policeman of the Year Award, and the P.B.A. Local #168 Life Member Gold Card.

Bob was a dedicated member for 37 years of the Jackson Township Fire Company #1 Station. He was also an elected member for the Board of Fire Commissioners for 20 years.

Bob was an active member of Holbrook Little League, Jackson, NJ as a Manager for 3 years and also on the Board of Directors for 6 years. In 1978 he received the President’s Award for Extraordinary Service as a Board Member. Bob was an active parishioner and usher for St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Jackson, NJ and St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, Summerfield, Florida.

Bob loved playing softball during a period that spanned five decades in New Jersey and Florida. He was also a lifelong New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. A celebration of life will be held for Bob at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, Summerfield, FL on October 22nd at 10:00 AM. This mass will be live streamed at www.stmarkrcc.com for those who aren’t able to join in person.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bob’s memory to the International Myeloma Foundation www.myeloma.org.