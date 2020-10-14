Wednesday, October 14, 2020
86.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Villagers for Women’s Rights March coming to Spanish Springs

Jeremiah Delgado

A Villagers for Women’s Rights March, part of a nationwide event, will come to the The Villages’ Spanish Springs Town Square this weekend.

The event will take place at Spanish Springs Town Square on Saturday, Oct. 17, starting at 9 a.m. There will be a golf cart rally that morning and a walk in the afternoon.

The event is a collaborative effort between the Women’s March Network national and local chapters, and Youth Empower.

“This will be a peaceful rally to stand up for women’s equality – equal pay for equal work, a living wage, women’s right to decide and keep choices on reproductive health, and a right to have the word ‘no’ heard and respected,” says the organization’s website.

The organizers plan to hold events across the state and nation, including demonstrations in Ocala and Gainesville.

For more information on the event, visit the Women’s March for Justice in The Villages event page.

Related Articles

News

Sumter County abolishes tax that helps fund music at town squares

Sumter County has abolished a tax that has helped fund music at the town squares in The Villages. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

78-year-old Villager arrested in long-running feud with neighbor

A Villager has been arrested in a long-running feud with a neighbor.
Read more
Crime

Assisted living employee arrested in theft of firearm from facility

An assisted living employee has been arrested in the theft of a firearm from the facility located just outside The Villages.
Read more
Health

5 more local COVID-19 deaths as The Villages sees spike in cases

Five more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as The Villages reported an increase in cases of the deadly virus Wednesday.
Read more
Crime

Woman heads to sheriff’s annex to report being choked by beer-tossing man

A woman headed to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex to report being choked by a beer-tossing man.
Read more
Crime

Visitor to The Villages enrolls in treatment program after golf cart DUI arrest

A woman who was jailed while visiting The Villages has enrolled in a substance abuse treatment program as the result of a golf cart drunk driving arrest.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police arrest woman who put ‘friend’s’ license plate on her vehicle

Wildwood police arrested a woman who put a “friend’s” license plate on her vehicle.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

78-year-old Villager arrested in long-running feud with neighbor

A Villager has been arrested in a long-running feud with a neighbor.
Read more
Crime

Assisted living employee arrested in theft of firearm from facility

An assisted living employee has been arrested in the theft of a firearm from the facility located just outside The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sunset On Nash Loop In The Villages

Check out this sunset over Nash Loop in The Villages. Thanks to Diane Williams for sharing
Read more
Photos

Flower Near Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this flower being visited by a butterfly near Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Great Egret On A Very Windy Morning At Fenney Nature Trail

This great egret caught in a very windy morning at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

How will apartments impact parking at Spanish Springs?

A Village of Santiago resident says she does not want to fight for parking spaces at Spanish Springs if apartments are allowed. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

78-year-old Villager arrested in long-running feud with neighbor

A Villager has been arrested in a long-running feud with a neighbor.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Rush Limbaugh was wrong

Villager John Shamblin, in an Opinion piece, contends that Columnist John Shewchuk was wrong about Rush Limbaugh in a recent column.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Sumter County abolishes tax that helps fund music at town squares

Sumter County has abolished a tax that has helped fund music at the town squares in The Villages. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

78-year-old Villager arrested in long-running feud with neighbor

A Villager has been arrested in a long-running feud with a neighbor.
Read more
Crime

Assisted living employee arrested in theft of firearm from facility

An assisted living employee has been arrested in the theft of a firearm from the facility located just outside The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

How will apartments impact parking at Spanish Springs?

A Village of Santiago resident says she does not want to fight for parking spaces at Spanish Springs if apartments are allowed. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Let’s wear masks rather than take unnecessary risks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident encourages his fellow Villagers to wear masks rather than take unnecessary risks.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Residents should support limits on anonymous reporting

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villagers should support limits on anonymous reporting when it comes to deed restrictions.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

78-year-old Villager arrested in long-running feud with neighbor

A Villager has been arrested in a long-running feud with a neighbor.
Read more
Crime

Assisted living employee arrested in theft of firearm from facility

An assisted living employee has been arrested in the theft of a firearm from the facility located just outside The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Woman heads to sheriff’s annex to report being choked by beer-tossing man

A woman headed to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex to report being choked by a beer-tossing man.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,490FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,709FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
86.5 ° F
89.6 °
83 °
49 %
2.5mph
20 %
Thu
87 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
77 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment