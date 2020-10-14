Villagers for Women’s Rights March coming to Spanish Springs

A Villagers for Women’s Rights March, part of a nationwide event, will come to the The Villages’ Spanish Springs Town Square this weekend.

The event will take place at Spanish Springs Town Square on Saturday, Oct. 17, starting at 9 a.m. There will be a golf cart rally that morning and a walk in the afternoon.

The event is a collaborative effort between the Women’s March Network national and local chapters, and Youth Empower.

“This will be a peaceful rally to stand up for women’s equality – equal pay for equal work, a living wage, women’s right to decide and keep choices on reproductive health, and a right to have the word ‘no’ heard and respected,” says the organization’s website.

The organizers plan to hold events across the state and nation, including demonstrations in Ocala and Gainesville.

For more information on the event, visit the Women’s March for Justice in The Villages event page.