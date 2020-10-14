Villages Girl Scout Alumnae preparing to launch pajama and book drive with COVID-19-related twist

The Villages Girl Scout Alumnae group is preparing to launch its annual pajama and book drive – with a new twist related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group will collect the items only on the following Mondays: Nov. 2, Nov. 9, Nov. 16, Nov. 23, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7. The collection points will in pavilions or tents at all regional recreation centers from noon to 4 p.m., with new pajamas and books being sought for children up to age 18.

Starting this year, those who want to participate also can do so by purchasing items online and sending them to: Girl Scout Alumnae, 3019 Bartow Lane, The Villages FL 32163. Financial donations can be sent to: Girl Scout Alumnae, 2241 Hackney Way, The Villages FL 32162. Those with questions can contact Judy Schober at (630) 640-5386.

Residents are being reminded that the red drop boxes they are used to seeing won’t be in the recreation centers this year. Groups and clubs also are being asked to make donations in lieu of club functions.

“The need to help the less fortunate children in the tri-county area is still great,” a release from the Girl Scout Alumnae group said. “We can do this, just differently than in years past. Please help us fill up our virtual red box!”