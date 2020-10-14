Visitor to The Villages enrolls in treatment program after golf cart DUI arrest

A woman who was jailed while visiting The Villages has enrolled in a substance abuse treatment program as the result of a golf cart drunk driving arrest.

Nancy Ann Washburn, 63, of Medicine Park, Okla. was arrested this past December when a bystander determined the she “was not fit to drive,” and snatched the key from the golf cart she was driving, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The key was turned over to the gate attendant at the entrance to the Village of Sunset Pointe. Washburn struggled through field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample. She also refused to sign a citation when asked to do so by a deputy.

Last month in Sumter County Court, Washburn entered a plea of no contest to a reduced charge of reckless driving. She provided proof that she has enrolled in a substance abuse treatment program in Oklahoma.