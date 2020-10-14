Wildwood police arrest woman who put ‘friend’s’ license plate on her vehicle

Wildwood police arrested a woman who put a “friend’s” license plate on her vehicle.

Shenia Victoria Nelson, 38, of Port Charlotte, was driving a 1999 Ford Explore at 10:48 a.m. Monday on U.S. 301 with a license plate that had been assigned to a 2007 Chrysler passenger car, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Nelson was pulled over in the parking lot of a Circle K convenience store.

Nelson said the license plate belonged to a friend. She also admitted her driver’s license was suspended. A check revealed multiple suspensions of Nelson’s driver’s license due to failure to pay traffic fines.

Nelson was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond.