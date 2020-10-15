5 more local residents succumb to COVID-19 as Villages-area cases increase

Five more area residents have died of COVID-19 as The Villages area continues to see an increase in new cases of the potentially deadly virus.

Three of the latest fatalities lived in Marion County, one lived Lake County and the other one was a resident of Sumter County. They were identified Thursday by the Florida Department of Health as:

70-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 11;

80-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Sept. 7;

81-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Sept. 15;

83-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Sept. 9; and

88-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Aug. 15.

Twenty new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up eight for a total of 747;

Leesburg up seven for a total of 1,335;

Belleview up two for a total of 371;

Wildwood up one for a total of 443;

Oxford up one for a total of 138; and

Summerfield up one for a total of 419.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,716 cases – an increase of 16 from Wednesday to Thursday – among 1,540 men, 1,155 women, 10 non-residents and 11 people listed as unknown. A total of 205 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 738 in correctional facilities. There have been 78 deaths and 270 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 701 cases. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood and Oxford, others have been identified in Coleman (655), Bushnell (322, 140 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 37 staff members), Webster (99), Lake Panasoffkee (84), Center Hill (54), Sumterville (45) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (41). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 206 cases among 103 inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 21,064 – increase of 94

Men: 9,443

Women: 11,414

Non-residents: 82

People listed as unknown: 125

Deaths: 623

Hospitalizations: 1,984

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 8,047 – increase of 35

Men: 3,709

Women: 4,180

Non-residents: 52

People listed as unknown: 106

Cases in long-term care facilities: 651

Cases in correctional facilities: 267

Deaths: 211

Hospitalizations: 688

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,997), Leesburg (1,335), Tavares (762), Eustis (633) and Mount Dora (617). The Villages is reporting 41 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 10,301 – increase of 43

Men: 4,194

Women: 6,079

Non-residents: 20

People listed as unknown: 8

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,048

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,235

Deaths: 334

Hospitalizations: 1,026

Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,895), Summerfield (419), Belleview (371), Dunnellon (354) and Citra (192). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,424 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (106) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 744,988 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,356 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 735,685 are residents. A total of 48,990 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 23,627 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 15,932 deaths and 46,693 people have been hospitalized.