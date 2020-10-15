Thursday, October 15, 2020
CDD 9 to save $15 million with refinancing of bonds

Meta Minton

Community Development District 9 will save more than $15 million through the refinancing of bonds.

The CDD 9 Board of Supervisors on Thursday afternoon at Savannah Center voted unanimously to refinance its Series 2011 Phase I Special Assessment Revenue Bonds through CenterState Bank.

CenterState Bank offered a 21-year term loan with a fixed rate of 2.37 percent which would result in a net present value savings of 46.14 percent or $15.121 million.

The refinancing was handled by PFM Financial Advisors, LLC., the financial advisor for CDD 9.

The board chose the CenterState Bank offer over a proposal from Morgan Stanley.

Deputy District Manager Kenny Blocker described Thursday’s action as a “soft closing.” The actual closing will take place in February.

CDD 9 is located south of County Road 466A and west of Morse Boulevard, but also includes the Haciendas of Mission Hills and recently added the Loft at Brownwood.

