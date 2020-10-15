Thursday, October 15, 2020
82.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Opinions

Democrats again playing politics with COVID-19 relief  

Congressman Daniel Webster

Congressman Daniel Webster

There are targeted relief bills that Congress could pass swiftly with bipartisan support to help small business owners and workers and air carrier employees. Yet, Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats have steadfastly blocked attempts to bring these up for a vote.

On three separate occasions, Democrats have obstructed Republican efforts to bring targeted relief legislation up, they blocked 35 separate unanimous consent requests that would have brought H.R 8625 to the floor and have failed to sign the discharge petition for the Paycheck Protection Program bill. If the discharge petition receives 218 signatures, then Speaker Pelosi’s control of the floor will be circumvented, and the bill will be brought up for a vote. 

To date, the Paycheck Protection Program has supported 84 percent of small business employees. Speaker Pelosi needs to stop holding this program and other COVID-19 relief hostage in exchange for her socialist, partisan wish-list that funds programs that have nothing to do with this pandemic.  

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Related Articles

Opinions

Rush Limbaugh was wrong

Villager John Shamblin, in an Opinion piece, contends that Columnist John Shewchuk was wrong about Rush Limbaugh in a recent column.
Read more
Opinions

Eddie Van Halen and mouth cancer

Eddie Van Halen was one of the greatest guitarists of all time. But partying and bad habits took their toll. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on the life of the leader of the rock band, Van Halen.
Read more
Opinions

Rush was right

Columnist John Shewchuk makes the point that Rush Limbaugh was correct when he spoke out on "man-made climate change."
Read more
Opinions

Polio in the 1940s compared to COVID-19 in 2020

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks at polio in the 1940s compared to COVID-19 in 2020.
Read more
Opinions

Kudos to Villages Public Safety Department for earning $6.52 million staffing grant

We applaud Villages Public Safety Fire Chief Edmund Cain, District Manager Richard Baier and the entire Villages fire department for being awarded a prestigious grant from FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security.
Read more
Opinions

King Trump is his own court jester

Columnist Hugo Buchanan has a little fun with the recent actions of his favorite court jester, President Trump.
Read more
Opinions

John Wilcox deserves praise for 12 years of service on AAC

Villager John Wilcox deserves praise for 12 years of service on the Amenity Authority Committee.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

78-year-old Villager arrested in long-running feud with neighbor

A Villager has been arrested in a long-running feud with a neighbor.
Read more
Crime

Assisted living employee arrested in theft of firearm from facility

An assisted living employee has been arrested in the theft of a firearm from the facility located just outside The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sunset On Nash Loop In The Villages

Check out this sunset over Nash Loop in The Villages. Thanks to Diane Williams for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Flower Near Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this flower being visited by a butterfly near Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Great Egret On A Very Windy Morning At Fenney Nature Trail

This great egret caught in a very windy morning at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

How will apartments impact parking at Spanish Springs?

A Village of Santiago resident says she does not want to fight for parking spaces at Spanish Springs if apartments are allowed. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

78-year-old Villager arrested in long-running feud with neighbor

A Villager has been arrested in a long-running feud with a neighbor.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Democrats again playing politics with COVID-19 relief  

Congressman Daniel Webster contends that Democrats are again playing politics with COVID-19 relief.  
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Sumter County abolishes tax that helps fund music at town squares

Sumter County has abolished a tax that has helped fund music at the town squares in The Villages. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

78-year-old Villager arrested in long-running feud with neighbor

A Villager has been arrested in a long-running feud with a neighbor.
Read more
Crime

Assisted living employee arrested in theft of firearm from facility

An assisted living employee has been arrested in the theft of a firearm from the facility located just outside The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

How will apartments impact parking at Spanish Springs?

A Village of Santiago resident says she does not want to fight for parking spaces at Spanish Springs if apartments are allowed. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Let’s wear masks rather than take unnecessary risks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident encourages his fellow Villagers to wear masks rather than take unnecessary risks.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Residents should support limits on anonymous reporting

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villagers should support limits on anonymous reporting when it comes to deed restrictions.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

78-year-old Villager arrested in long-running feud with neighbor

A Villager has been arrested in a long-running feud with a neighbor.
Read more
Crime

Assisted living employee arrested in theft of firearm from facility

An assisted living employee has been arrested in the theft of a firearm from the facility located just outside The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Woman heads to sheriff’s annex to report being choked by beer-tossing man

A woman headed to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex to report being choked by a beer-tossing man.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,490FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,709FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
82.7 ° F
84 °
82 °
69 %
1.6mph
1 %
Thu
88 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
83 °
Mon
85 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment