Democrats again playing politics with COVID-19 relief  

There are targeted relief bills that Congress could pass swiftly with bipartisan support to help small business owners and workers and air carrier employees. Yet, Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats have steadfastly blocked attempts to bring these up for a vote.

On three separate occasions, Democrats have obstructed Republican efforts to bring targeted relief legislation up, they blocked 35 separate unanimous consent requests that would have brought H.R 8625 to the floor and have failed to sign the discharge petition for the Paycheck Protection Program bill. If the discharge petition receives 218 signatures, then Speaker Pelosi’s control of the floor will be circumvented, and the bill will be brought up for a vote.

To date, the Paycheck Protection Program has supported 84 percent of small business employees. Speaker Pelosi needs to stop holding this program and other COVID-19 relief hostage in exchange for her socialist, partisan wish-list that funds programs that have nothing to do with this pandemic.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.