Joann Marie Mathias

Staff Report

Joann Marie Mathias, age 81, died on October 10, 2020 in Summerfield, Florida.

Joann is survived by her husband, George Krafcik, originally from Southington, CT, now residing in Summerfield, FL; her son, Scott Reinhard of New Tripoli, PA; her daughter, Lisa Reinhard of Temple, PA; and her daughter, Jodi (Reinhard) Kelly of Brookhaven, PA; grandchildren, Ashley Reinhard, Kyle Reinhard, Kristen Dieffenbacher, Mitchell Dieffenbacher, Ryan Taylor, Mackenzie Taylor, Evan Taylor, and Macie Kelly; and her sister, Linda (Mathias) Siuta.

Joann was born on July 6, 1939 in Broadway, VA, to parents Lester Mathias and Frances (Hulvey) Mathias. She graduated from Schwenksville High School in 1957. She lived for many years and raised her family in Media, PA. Joann worked as a dental assistant to Dr. Alan Soffer of Rose Tree Dental Associates. Upon retirement she moved to Summerfield, Florida.

Throughout her life Joann loved to travel, square dance, bake, play cards, paint, and do crafts of all kinds. She enjoyed making homemade cards for holidays and birthdays. These, as well as the quilts she made, are treasured by her grandchildren. Joann loved the outdoors, and was especially fond of the Blue Ridge Mountains of her home state of Virginia. Joann was fun loving, full of life, and will be remembered fondly by her family for her sense of humor.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or Hospice of Marion County at www.hospiceofmarion.com would be greatly appreciated.

