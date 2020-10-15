Lady Lake man once popped on drug charge with shotgun in vehicle back in jail

A Lady Lake man who was arrested along with two others earlier this year after counterfeit money, a shotgun and drugs were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop found himself back in jail Tuesday night.

Todd Joseph Davis, 35, who lives at 40042 Sherydan Glenn, was arrested in the 10500 block of S.E. Sunset Harbor Road on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear at an arraignment on a previous charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Marion County Jail and was being held on $2,000 bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court Nov. 12 at 1 p.m., jail records show.

Davis was one of three people arrested in February after his vehicle was stopped by a Fruitland Park police officer. He was traveling westbound on County Road 466A at about 1:30 a.m. when he was pulled over for a non-functioning taglight, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on the driver’s side of the vehicle. Officers found 52 grams of methamphetamine in the purse of a female passenger and a pipe for smoking methamphetamine.

Davis claimed ownership of the drug and was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The other passenger, a 26-year-old man from Belleview, was found to be in possession of one gram of methamphetamine and a syringe. A 12-gauge Remington shotgun also was found in the trunk of the vehicle.