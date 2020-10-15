School bus illegally passed while picking up child in The Villages

A driver will have to answer in court after passing a school bus picking up a child in The Villages.

A police officer was patrolling for speeders at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday on Chula Vista Avenue in the Village of La Zamora when a school bus stopped to pick up a child at 314 Chula Vista Ave., according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A blue Chevy pickup truck drove past the police squad car and passed the school bus which was stopped with its lights activated.

“The bus had all of the yellow flashing emergency lights activated along with the retractable stop signs from the sides of the bus,” the officer wrote in the report.

The officer pulled over the pickup and identified the driver as 47-year-old Jeffrey Alan Zimmerman of 304. W. Rose Lane in Lady Lake. The officer discovered Zimmeran’s driver’s license was suspended. There was also a seize tag order for the vehicle’s license plate.

Zimmerman was ordered to appear in court Oct. 29 to face a charge of driving while license suspended. He was ticketed for illegally passing the school bus. The tag was removed from the vehicle, which was towed from the scene by Kling Towing.

Zimmerman had been arrested in 2015 after he swung an ax at another man. Zimmerman was reportedly enraged because his cable service had been shut off.