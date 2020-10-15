Villager who attacked neighbor’s landscapers facing fine over overgrown weeds

A Villager arrested earlier this year after allegedly attacking his neighbor’s landscapers is facing a possible fine over overgrown weeds in his own yard.

The property of Michael Buchanan at 1119 Fieldbrook Way in the Village of Fernandina was the subject of a public hearing Thursday afternoon at Savannah Center before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors.

A complaint was lodged Aug. 24 about overgrown weeds at Buchanan’s home. He recently told Community Standards he had the weeds sprayed, but a check revealed the weeds, though dead, were still in place. He was informed he needs to pull the dead weeds. Community Standards has repeatedly been in touch with Buchanan through letters, phone calls and in-person visits to his home.

The board found Buchanan in violation of deed compliance and given three days to rectify the situation. If not, he could face a $250 fine.

Buchanan has a long history of odd behavior.

This past May, he was arrested after allegedly attacking his neighbor’s landscaping crew. He threw a tennis ball at one of them and took a gas blower from another and tried to hit him with it, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Buchanan threatened to “kill” them. He is facing two counts of battery and the case is pending in Sumter County Court.

Buchanan had been arrested twice in 2019r. He had been jailed in a New Year’s Eve attack on his wife which sent her to The Villages Regional Hospital. About a month and a half later, Buchanan was arrested while clutching a kitchen knife as he was sleeping between a grill and sliding glass door at his home on Fieldbrook Way. His presence there had defied a court order obtained by his wife.