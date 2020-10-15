Thursday, October 15, 2020
87.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Villager who attacked neighbor’s landscapers facing fine over overgrown weeds

Meta Minton

A Villager arrested earlier this year after allegedly attacking his neighbor’s landscapers is facing a possible fine over overgrown weeds in his own yard.

The property of Michael Buchanan at 1119 Fieldbrook Way in the Village of Fernandina was the subject of a public hearing Thursday afternoon at Savannah Center before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors.

A complaint was lodged Aug. 24 about overgrown weeds at Buchanan’s home. He recently told Community Standards he had the weeds sprayed, but a check revealed the weeds, though dead, were still in place. He was informed he needs to pull the dead weeds. Community Standards has repeatedly been in touch with Buchanan through letters, phone calls and in-person visits to his home.

The home of Michael Buchanan in the Village of Fernandina.

The board found Buchanan in violation of deed compliance and given three days to rectify the situation. If not, he could face a $250 fine.

Michael Heath Buchanan

Buchanan has a long history of odd behavior.

This past May, he was arrested after allegedly attacking his neighbor’s landscaping crew. He threw a tennis ball at one of them and took a gas blower from another and tried to hit him with it, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Buchanan threatened to “kill” them. He is facing two counts of battery and the case is pending in Sumter County Court.

Buchanan had been arrested twice in 2019r. He had been jailed in a New Year’s Eve attack on his wife which sent her to The Villages Regional Hospital. About a month and a half later, Buchanan was arrested while clutching a kitchen knife as he was sleeping between a grill and sliding glass door at his home on Fieldbrook Way. His presence there had defied a court order obtained by his wife.

Related Articles

Crime

School bus illegally passed while picking up child in The Villages

A driver will have to answer in court after passing a school bus picking up a child in The Villages.
Read more
News

Woman loses part of ear in attack with pliers at PepperTree Apartments

A woman lost part of her ear after she was attacked with a pair of channel lock pliers at the PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood.
Read more
Health

5 more local residents succumb to COVID-19 as Villages-area cases increase

Five more area residents have died of COVID-19 as The Villages area continues to see an increase in new cases of the potentially deadly virus.
Read more
Crime

Villager who demanded lawyer beats felony DUI charge

A Village of Santo Domingo resident who demanded a lawyer during a drunk driving investigation beat a felony charge in court.
Read more
News

Old phone books should not be dumped at postal stations

It is that time of the year when new telephone books are being delivered and old ones are beginning to appear at the postal stations in The Villages.
Read more
News

CDD 9 to save $15 million with refinancing of bonds

Community Development District 9 will save more than $15 million through the refinancing of bonds.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man once popped on drug charge with shotgun in vehicle back in jail

A Lady Lake man who was arrested along with two others earlier this year after counterfeit money, a shotgun and drugs were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop was back behind bars Tuesday night.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

School bus illegally passed while picking up child in The Villages

A driver will have to answer in court after passing a school bus picking up a child in The Villages.
Read more
News

Woman loses part of ear in attack with pliers at PepperTree Apartments

A woman lost part of her ear after she was attacked with a pair of channel lock pliers at the PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Male Cardinal Near Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this male cardinal in a tree near Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Sunset On Nash Loop In The Villages

Check out this sunset over Nash Loop in The Villages. Thanks to Diane Williams for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Flower Near Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this flower being visited by a butterfly near Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Apartments will destroy image of The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears apartments will destroy the image of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

School bus illegally passed while picking up child in The Villages

A driver will have to answer in court after passing a school bus picking up a child in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Democrats again playing politics with COVID-19 relief  

Congressman Daniel Webster contends that Democrats are again playing politics with COVID-19 relief.  
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villager who attacked neighbor’s landscapers facing fine over overgrown weeds

A Villager arrested earlier this year after allegedly attacking his neighbor’s landscapers is facing a possible fine over overgrown weeds in his own yard.
Read more
Crime

School bus illegally passed while picking up child in The Villages

A driver will have to answer in court after passing a school bus picking up a child in The Villages.
Read more
News

Woman loses part of ear in attack with pliers at PepperTree Apartments

A woman lost part of her ear after she was attacked with a pair of channel lock pliers at the PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Apartments will destroy image of The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears apartments will destroy the image of The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Pit bull put back up for adoption after killing my six-pound dog

A Village of Sabal Chase resident writes that a pit bull was put back up for adoption after killing her six-pound dog. In a Letter to the Editor, she explains that this dangerous dog could be coming to your neighborhood.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Great nature photos on Villages-News.com!

A Village of Duval resident loves to start her day by checking out the nature photos on Villages-News.com.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

School bus illegally passed while picking up child in The Villages

A driver will have to answer in court after passing a school bus picking up a child in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Villager who demanded lawyer beats felony DUI charge

A Village of Santo Domingo resident who demanded a lawyer during a drunk driving investigation beat a felony charge in court.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man once popped on drug charge with shotgun in vehicle back in jail

A Lady Lake man who was arrested along with two others earlier this year after counterfeit money, a shotgun and drugs were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop was back behind bars Tuesday night.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,490FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,711FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
87.2 ° F
90 °
86 °
48 %
0.6mph
1 %
Fri
88 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
76 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment