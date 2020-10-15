Woman loses part of ear in attack with pliers at PepperTree Apartments

A woman lost part of her ear after she was attacked with a pair of channel lock pliers at the PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood.

The woman was interviewed by law enforcement on Tuesday at Ocala Regional Medical Center where she was being treated for a dozen lacerations to her face and forehead, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Both her eyes were “completely swollen shut and purple” and “a chunk of her ear” was missing, the report said.

Officers had been called Monday night to the apartment complex, which is planning a major expansion. The woman was found in a large pool of blood. She said she had been hit with a hammer-like object by her live-in boyfriend, 60-year-old Jorge Luis Alvarez-Hernandez. He fled in the woman’s red Kia Forte prior to the arrival of police.

Alvarez-Hernandez was tracked down in Tampa and he agreed to return to Wildwood for an interview.

The native Floridian who stands more than 6 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds admitted he used a pair of blue-handled pliers to strike the victim in the head.

After the attack, he washed his hands and tossed the victim’s cell phone into the kitchen garbage. He said he threw her phone away because he did not want her to call police.

He and the woman had been living together for two years.

Alvarez-Hernandez was arrested Wednesday on felony charges of aggravated battery and depriving use of 911. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.