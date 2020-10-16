Friday, October 16, 2020
25-year-old Summerfield woman with sordid legal past back behind bars

Larry D. Croom

Briana Rachele Johnson

A 25-year-old Summerfield woman with an extensive criminal record who once was arrested after a nasty tiff with her sister’s boyfriend over a cable modem is back behind bars.

Briana Rachele Johnson was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with a previous charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. She was being held in the Marion County Jail on no bond and has a court date of Oct. 29 to answer to the charge, records show.

Johnson is no stranger to the legal system, having been arrested at least nine times in Marion County and Lake County since April 2016. She was arrested in March in Marion County for failure to appear in court on the charge of driving with license suspended or revoked.

Johnson was arrested in May 2017 after a nasty tiff with another woman who confronted her about drug abuse. She allegedly slapped a plastic bag out of the woman’s hand and began screaming, then slapped the woman’s neck and scratched her arm, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson also was jailed in April 2016 after a physical altercation with her sister’s boyfriend over a cable modem. In that incident, she was accused of attacking the man the moment he opened the door to his residence. He had to call out to this girlfriend to have her help pull Johnson off of him, a report states.

In January 2018, Johnson was arrested by a Lake County sheriff’s deputy after he spotted her driving in the early morning hours without headlights. She was stopped in the area near Palm Street and Lemon Street and attempted to give the deputy a false name while also claiming that her driver’s license had been stolen, a report says.

A search of Johnson’s jacket turned up methamphetamine concealed in a pack of cigarettes. Pills and a syringe were found in the vehicle and the deputy determined that was driving on a suspended license and wanted on Marion County warrant.

All told, in the past 4½ years, Johnson, who also has lived in Lady Lake and Weirsdale, has faced charges – some more than once – of driving with license suspended or revoked, battery, grand theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, dealing in stolen property, possession and/or use of drug equipment, giving false identification to a law enforcement officer, failure to appear on a domestic battery charge, burglary with assault or battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of Clonazepam and giving false identification to a law enforcement officer.

