Carl W. Hummel Sr. (91) The Villages, FL passed away September 20, 2020.

He was born March 5, 1929 to Emma and Karl Hummel in New Haven, CT. Prior to his retirement in 1991, he served as Service Mgr for 40 years at Winchester Firearms Div Of Olin Corp. and US Repeating Arms Co in New Haven, Ct. He was an army veteran of WWII and the Korean War.

Carl was Pre-deceased by his loving wife Barbara (Burleigh) in 2007 after 57 yrs of marriage. He is survived by his son, Carl Hummel Jr in Fl, Daughter, Judith (Hummel) Dunn, New Haven, CT, brother Thomas Hummel, New Haven, Ct , two grandchildren and one great grandchild. Carl was an ardent fan of the NY Yankees, NY Giants and loved to play golf.

Services are private.