Friday, October 16, 2020
Collision briefly shuts down traffic on Rolling Acres Road

Meta Minton

A collision briefly shut down traffic Friday afternoon on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake.

The accident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. near the Rolling Acres Road Sports Complex.

Lady Lake police briefly blocked northbound traffic at the intersection with County Road 466 while two damaged vehicles were loaded and towed from the scene.

A two-car collision briefly shut down traffic on Rolling Acres Road.

This vehicle sustained significant front-end damage in the crash.

Lake EMS also responded to the site of the accident.

Rolling Acres Road has officially been declared a “failing road” due to the heavy traffic. No funding solution is in sight.

