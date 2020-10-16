Collision briefly shuts down traffic on Rolling Acres Road

A collision briefly shut down traffic Friday afternoon on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake.

The accident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. near the Rolling Acres Road Sports Complex.

Lady Lake police briefly blocked northbound traffic at the intersection with County Road 466 while two damaged vehicles were loaded and towed from the scene.

Lake EMS also responded to the site of the accident.

Rolling Acres Road has officially been declared a “failing road” due to the heavy traffic. No funding solution is in sight.