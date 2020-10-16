Eleanor Becker passed away at home under hospice care, on October 10th 2020.

Ellie was born Eleanor Penno in Brooklyn, NY in 1931, followed by two sisters, Adrienne and Nancy, in 1936 and 1943. Her parents were Benjamin M. Penno and Marion (Walsh) Penno.

Ellie spent most of her early years in Richmond Hill, NY where, in 1948, she met her future husband, Joseph G. Becker whom she married in 1952. A year later their only child, a son, Joe Becker was born.

In 1963 Ellie, and her family relocated to Columbus, Ohio, where they spent 16 years there before moving to Orlando, Florida in 1979. In 2006 Ellie and Joe moved to The Villages, Florida.

Ellie is survived by her husband Joe, her son Joe, and his wife Debbie, three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and her two sisters, all of whom she loved dearly. Ellie loved reading, traveling, arts and crafts, volunteer work and spending time with her friends and family. She was loved and will be missed very much by her husband and all of her friends and family.

No immediate services are planned, but friends and family will get together at a future date when her ashes are buried at the family cemetery in Coventry, Rhode Island.