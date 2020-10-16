Gun stolen from employee’s vehicle at specialty care center in Lady Lake

A gun was stolen from an employee’s vehicle at a specialty care center in Lady Lake.

The black .380-caliber Ruger firearm in a fabric holster was stolen sometime Oct. 10 or 11 from an employee’s 2020 Acura MDX after the passenger rear window was smashed while the vehicle was parked at Lady Lake Specialty Care at 630 Griffin Ave., according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The 52-year-old Ocala woman who reported the incident told police that her Michael Kors purse and Michael Kors wallet were also taken from the vehicle. The wallet contained $300 in cash.