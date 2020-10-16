Friday, October 16, 2020
Kathryn Leigh Thurgaland

Staff Report

Kathryn Leigh Thurgaland

Kathryn Leigh Thurgaland (Kayleigh, Kathy, Kay Kay) of Ocklawaha, Florida, passed from this life and onto the next on October 10th, 2020. She was 18 years old; an angel on earth and now an angel in heaven. She was a buckled and sleeping passenger in a vehicle crash and died on impact.

Kathryn was an artist, a singer, song writer, dancer, player of many musical instruments, painter, a spunky rational debater, and an overall lover of life. She is a daughter, sister, aunt, friend, niece, and granddaughter.

Kathryn is survived by her Mom, Jodell Thurgaland, her Dad, Todd Thurgaland, her older “Seastar” Elizabeth Tayla, her older brother Roger Avery, Roger’s fiancé Sam and their son John Roger, and her younger brother and best friend Ryan Todd; her “Grandpa Mac” Steve McRoberts, her “Bapa” Bob Thurgaland, her “Nonnie” Jill Overcash, her “Nana” Fran and Jon Hoak, and her Arizona Grandmas Jodie and Carol Jacobs/Rylott; Aunt Tayla and Uncle Mark, cousins Tim, Tylar, Taryn and her daughter Paisley; Aunt Johnna and Uncle/Cuz David and cousins Ben, Cadi and Davy; Aunt Elizabeth and Uncle Doyle and cousins Gage and Connor; Uncle Brice and Aunt Amy and cousins Quinn and Charlotte, and Uncle Adam and cousin Ella and so many more cousins and aunts and uncles, too many to write.

Kayleigh grew up in Ocklawaha, starting her education off at Blessed Trinity in Ocala and then continuing and graduating from The Villages Charter Schools, class of 2020. Kathryn attended Flagler College in St. Augustine from August 2020 until her passing. She was an active member of Blessed Trinity Church in Ocala and then Immaculate Heart of Mary in Candler.

Passionate about everything, Kathryn was a remarkably brave, talented, intelligent and VIBRANT young woman with the biggest and brightest smile you’ve ever seen. Full of life! Always dancing, singing, twirling, hugging, loving. She shared her love and loved the unlovable. She literally danced like no one was watching. The most down-to-earth, free-spirited angel who always had a smile on her face and laughter in her heart.

Kayleigh is the most BEAUTIFUL, kind-hearted and wonderful person that you would ever meet. Kathy was the person you wanted to know, the person you would gravitate to and she welcomed everyone!

BECAUSE OF YOU, WE KNOW WHAT LOVE IS.

Our bright and shining star on earth has been called home to heaven for all to see.

Her smile and personality lit up everything and everyone around her. You’ll find her in the flowers, butterflies, and any time you have your eyes and mind open.

Kathryn’s Mass and Reception will be held this Saturday, October 17th, 2020. The Life Celebration Mass will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL, 32159 at 10:00 am. The Celebration of Life will be held immediately after at La Hacienda Recreation Center 1200 Avenida Central, Lady Lake, FL 32162. In lieu of Flowers, please donate to: Lake County Sheriff’s Charities Inc. at www.sheriffscharities.com.

