Let’s drink a root beer to ease pain of 2020

Barry Evans

Many, many people consider that 2020 has been a lousy year – that includes me.  It is a year of infamy! Perhaps, not in the same league as 1941 when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, but too close for comfort!  Then, again it may be that we need to wait somewhat into the future to be sure about this year.  Every one knows that 20 20 means you possess good vision. Thus, if we use this year’s good vision, we may see that future years are destined to be great. True, it may be related to the fact that this year has been so crummy that anything will be an improvement. However, that does not mean that we should take a “woe is me” approach.

Instead let us take the thought that a vaccine will be found that will not only stop the present pandemic dead in its tracks, but can be easily modified to stop the next virus that comes around.  This, in turn, might make folks so happy that even Democrats and Republicans will meet at the re-opened town squares, drink some root beer and everybody will sing for “He’s a Jolly Good fellow.” The most prevalent aspect of this will be that this enjoyable evening will occur right before the next president takes office. You will note that this will take place in 2021 which will be a much better year than 2020.  It obviously takes a highly optimistic view of the future – but why not? I see no reason to mope around with a downbeat attitude. As The Blonde in the house’s mother used to say, “When one door closes, another one opens and it is often better.” All we need is to have a good door opening.

Another thing my mother-in-law used to tell my good wife was “not to cross a bridge until you get there.” In other words, do not worry about something that may never happen. Well heck, The Villages has just built two bridges and they were completed in 2020. This means that we don’t have to worry about people getting together as folks on the southern side of Rt 44, and the Turnpike will be able to join with those on the northern side by using their golf carts.  While they can now drive their cars, everyone knows that it is more relaxing when you go places by golf cart.  There will be more bridges over the speedy highways which will bring more Villagers to the root beer gatherings. By the way, if you are wondering why I keep mentioning drinking root beer, it is because that is what Snoopy used.  We all remember how happy Snoopy was!

Heavens, 2021 might turn out to be so good that there will be a great mask burning at each of the squares. Naturally, before the fires do some damage they will be put out with – I was going to say root beer, but that would be a great waste, so we can just have lots of water there.  I would expect similar occurrences throughout the country. Don’t forget that 2021 is going to be a terrific year as will many years thereafter so the happiness needs to be wide spread.  I just hope that there is enough root beer to go around!

Barry Evans is a Villager and writes about Life in The Villages for Villages-News.com

    

     

