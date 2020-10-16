Out to get Trump’s judicial nominee

To the Editor:

This issue of Roe v Wade is once again filling the media by dragging up an old and divisive decision. The decision to kill an unborn human being. Make no bones about it (no pun intended) it is the killing of human life. The fact that it is referred to as a fetus does not diminish the fact that it is a human being. From embryo to fetus, followed by the additional stages of growth; infant, baby, child, teenager, adult, senior citizen. All stages of the same human life, and so it deserves all the respect and lawful protection as any of us would expect if endangered by being put to death.

The media, however, is supporting the cause of this murder of a human being by attacking anyone who just might be in a position to save this endangered life. And for that possibility, the swords are being drawn to kill the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

This issue requires that we examine exactly what happens here. The judges that sit upon the Supreme Court, as elsewhere, are supposed to judge cases that come before them by the facts of the case and how the law decides the results.

If the Judges perform in this dictated fashion there should not be any problem. They are merely performing as required.

Why then are there those who are attempting to pervert this judicial action?

Joseph Kibitlewski, PhD

Spruce Creek South