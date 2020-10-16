Friday, October 16, 2020
82.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Out to get Trump’s judicial nominee

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

This issue of Roe v Wade is once again filling the media by dragging up an old and divisive decision. The decision to kill an unborn human being. Make no bones about it (no pun intended) it is the killing of human life. The fact that it is referred to as a fetus does not diminish the fact that it is a human being. From embryo to fetus, followed by the additional stages of growth; infant, baby, child, teenager, adult, senior citizen. All stages of the same human life, and so it deserves all the respect and lawful protection as any of us would expect if endangered by being put to death.
The media, however, is supporting the cause of this murder of a human being by attacking anyone who just might be in a position to save this endangered life. And for that possibility, the swords are being drawn to kill the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.
This issue requires that we examine exactly what happens here. The judges that sit upon the Supreme Court, as elsewhere, are supposed to judge cases that come before them by the facts of the case and how the law decides the results.
If the Judges perform in this dictated fashion there should not be any problem. They are merely performing as required.
Why then are there those who are attempting to pervert this judicial action?

Joseph Kibitlewski, PhD
Spruce Creek South

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Trump’s taxes inspire idea for change to tax code

A DePaul University professor who is a Villages-News.com reader, offers an idea for a change to the tax code inspired by President Trump.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Apartments will destroy image of The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears apartments will destroy the image of The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Pit bull put back up for adoption after killing my six-pound dog

A Village of Sabal Chase resident writes that a pit bull was put back up for adoption after killing her six-pound dog. In a Letter to the Editor, she explains that this dangerous dog could be coming to your neighborhood.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Great nature photos on Villages-News.com!

A Village of Duval resident loves to start her day by checking out the nature photos on Villages-News.com.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

How will apartments impact parking at Spanish Springs?

A Village of Santiago resident says she does not want to fight for parking spaces at Spanish Springs if apartments are allowed. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Let’s wear masks rather than take unnecessary risks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident encourages his fellow Villagers to wear masks rather than take unnecessary risks.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Residents should support limits on anonymous reporting

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villagers should support limits on anonymous reporting when it comes to deed restrictions.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

School bus illegally passed while picking up child in The Villages

A driver will have to answer in court after passing a school bus picking up a child in The Villages.
Read more
News

Woman loses part of ear in attack with pliers at PepperTree Apartments

A woman lost part of her ear after she was attacked with a pair of channel lock pliers at the PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Male Cardinal Near Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this male cardinal in a tree near Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Sunset On Nash Loop In The Villages

Check out this sunset over Nash Loop in The Villages. Thanks to Diane Williams for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Flower Near Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this flower being visited by a butterfly near Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Out to get Trump’s judicial nominee

In a Letter to the Editor, a Spruce Creek South resident says that the swords are out for Amy Coney Barrett.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

School bus illegally passed while picking up child in The Villages

A driver will have to answer in court after passing a school bus picking up a child in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Let’s drink a root beer to ease pain of 2020

Columnist Barry Evans proposes drinking a frosty root beer to ease the pain of 2020.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villager who attacked neighbor’s landscapers facing fine over overgrown weeds

A Villager arrested earlier this year after allegedly attacking his neighbor’s landscapers is facing a possible fine over overgrown weeds in his own yard.
Read more
Crime

School bus illegally passed while picking up child in The Villages

A driver will have to answer in court after passing a school bus picking up a child in The Villages.
Read more
News

Woman loses part of ear in attack with pliers at PepperTree Apartments

A woman lost part of her ear after she was attacked with a pair of channel lock pliers at the PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Out to get Trump’s judicial nominee

In a Letter to the Editor, a Spruce Creek South resident says that the swords are out for Amy Coney Barrett.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trump’s taxes inspire idea for change to tax code

A DePaul University professor who is a Villages-News.com reader, offers an idea for a change to the tax code inspired by President Trump.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Apartments will destroy image of The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears apartments will destroy the image of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

School bus illegally passed while picking up child in The Villages

A driver will have to answer in court after passing a school bus picking up a child in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Villager who demanded lawyer beats felony DUI charge

A Village of Santo Domingo resident who demanded a lawyer during a drunk driving investigation beat a felony charge in court.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man once popped on drug charge with shotgun in vehicle back in jail

A Lady Lake man who was arrested along with two others earlier this year after counterfeit money, a shotgun and drugs were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop was back behind bars Tuesday night.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,490FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,714FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
82.3 ° F
83 °
81 °
74 %
2.2mph
1 %
Fri
88 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
83 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
88 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment