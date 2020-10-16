Sex offender from Michigan arrested after intoxicated battle over keys

A sex offender from Michigan was arrested after an intoxicated battle over a vehicle’s keys.

Levi Joseph Fritch, 34, of Oxford was arrested on two counts of battery Thursday night after a 48-year-old woman refused to surrender a set of keys to Fritch because he had been drinking, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He forcibly removed the keys from her hand, causing cuts to her fingers.

Fritch got outside where a man tried to prevent him from leaving. Fritch pushed the man and put his hands around his neck. Fritch started to punch the man, but a dog bit Fritch, bringing an end to the altercation.

Fritch was convicted in 2005 of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 16 in Lapeer County, Mich. He was classified in Michigan as a habitual offender for crimes which also included stealing a motorcycle from a barn.

“In November 2006, Fritch was sentenced to spend time in boot camp based on his contrition and vow to reform,” according to the Lapeer Area View newspaper in Michigan.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.