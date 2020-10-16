Villager pays $1,800 fine over artificial turf she put in at her home

A Villager has paid an $1,800 fine over artificial turf she put in at her home.

Shirley Schwartz of the Edgewater Bungalows avoided a public hearing which had been set for Friday morning before the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors. Schwartz went ahead and paid the fine prior to the meeting which was held at Savannah Center.

Schwartz did not seek approval from the Architectural Review Committee before putting down the artificial turf grass which she said cost her $4,000. The deed compliance violation was reported and Community Standards paid a visit to Schwartz’s home. She fought to save the artificial turf and even tried to claim it was a putting green.

She came back into compliance on Aug. 27 after removing the artificial turf and replacing it with stone. She had faced potential legal action if she did not pay the fine.