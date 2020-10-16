Villages couple could face legal action over weeds at their home

A Villages couple could face legal action for their failure to address a problem with weeds at their home.

The home owned by Ronald Kwasnik and Elaine Scheer at 1528 Gifford Court in the Village of Mallory Square was the subject of a public hearing before the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors on Friday morning at Savannah Center.

A complaint about overgrown grass and weeds at the home was received July 28 and verified the following day by Community Standards.

The owners recently indicated to Community Standards that the property had been brought into compliance. The grass had been mowed, but the weeds remained, according to testimony offered Friday by Community Standards.

The board voted unanimously to find the owners in violation of deed compliance. They were given three days to bring the property back into compliance. If not, the matter will be turned over to legal counsel which could consider options such as putting a lien on the property, seeking an injunction or initiating a lawsuit.

The couple purchased the home in 2006.