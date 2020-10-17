Saturday, October 17, 2020
10-year-old Wildwood child killed in crash on I-75

Meta Minton

A 10-year-old Wildwood child was killed in a crash Friday night on Interstate 75 that left her mother seriously injured.

The girl had been riding in a sedan driven by a 30-year-old Wildwood man when it crashed into a guardrail at 8:34 p.m. near Mile Marker 319 in the southbound lane of I-75 in Sumter County, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver had reduced his speed for traffic which had slowed down ahead of him, however his vehicle was struck in the rear by a car driven by a 55-year-old Sarasota man. The force of the crash pushed his car into the center median where it struck a guardrail. The vehicle overturned and he was ejected. The report indicated he had not been wearing a seat belt. He suffered minor injuries.

The child’s 40-year-old mother had been riding in the vehicle as a passenger and was seriously injured.

The child died at the scene of the crash. The report indicated the mother and child had not been wearing seat belts.

The Sarasota motorist escaped injury.

