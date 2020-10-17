Saturday, October 17, 2020
2 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida tops 750,000 cases

Larry D. Croom

Two more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida experienced yet another spike in cases and the total number of positive results soared past 750,000.

Both of the latest fatalities were residents of Lake County. No specific information about them was provided Saturday by the Florida Department of Health.

Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up seven for a total of 758;
  • Leesburg up 12 for a total of 1,351;
  • Lady Lake up three for a total of 346;
  • Summerfield up three for a total of 426;
  • Wildwood up one for a total of 449; and
  • Belleview up one for a total of 377.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,742 cases – an increase of 11 from Friday to Saturday – among 1,556 men, 1,165 women, 10 non-residents and 11 people listed as unknown. A total of 205 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 738 in correctional facilities. There have been 79 deaths and 270 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 712 cases. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood, others have been identified in Coleman (656), Bushnell (323, 140 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 37 staff members), Oxford (139), Webster (99), Lake Panasoffkee (85), Center Hill (55), Sumterville (45) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (41). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 167 cases among 64 inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 21,288 – increase of 129
  • Men: 9,546
  • Women: 11,533
  • Non-residents: 84
  • People listed as unknown: 125
  • Deaths: 629
  • Hospitalizations: 1,992

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,130 – increase of 47
  • Men: 3,742
  • Women: 4,227
  • Non-residents: 54
  • People listed as unknown: 107
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 663
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 267
  • Deaths: 216
  • Hospitalizations: 692
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,016), Leesburg (1,351), Tavares (764), Eustis (639) and Mount Dora (624). The Villages also is reporting 40 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 10,416 – increase of 71
  • Men: 4,248
  • Women: 6,141
  • Non-residents: 20
  • People listed as unknown: 7
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,050
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,236
  • Deaths: 334
  • Hospitalizations: 1,030
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,964), Summerfield (426), Belleview (377), Dunnellon (355) and Citra (193). The Villages is reporting six cases. A total of 1,421 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (103) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 752,481 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 4,044 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 743,018 are residents. A total of 49,306 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 23,660 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 16,118 deaths and 46,976 people have been hospitalized.

