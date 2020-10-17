Saturday, October 17, 2020
Balanced scorecard keeps Villagers abreast of work of the District

Villages-News Editorial

Your Villages District government hums along quietly and efficiently and doesn’t attract much attention from residents.

But if Villagers want to stay abreast of the many accomplishments of the District, it’s easy to do, thanks to the Balanced Scorecard.

The Balanced Scorecard offers a breakdown of facts and figures, provides numerous accomplishments, cost-saving measures, enhancements, and various projects that have been implemented over the last year. These implementations resulted in a total annualized savings of more than $2 million dollars. In addition, there have been several organizational changes to provide more efficient operations. Cost-saving measures such as BS&A software, a utility purchase, contract negotiations, bond savings, fleet, fleet maintenance, and fuel savings to name a few.

Check out the Balanced Scorecard at this link: Scorecard 2020 10.7.2020

