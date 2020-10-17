Saturday, October 17, 2020
Citizens First teller helps nab suspect with fraudulent Villages Health check

Meta Minton

Don Merchant

A Citizens First Bank teller helped nabbed a suspect who was trying to cash a fraudulent check from The Villages Health.

The teller was working Wednesday morning at the bank’s drive-thru facility at Lake Sumter Landing when 28-year-old Don Elliott Merchant of Ocala attempted to cash a $1,976 check which appeared to be from The Villages Health, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The teller had received an alert that the same man had attempted to cash the same fraudulent check at the Citizens First Bank at Spanish Plaines. In a surveillance image captured at the Spanish Plaines branch, Merchant had been wearing an American flag mask. When deputies arrived at the Lake Sumter Landing bank on Old Camp Road, Merchant was standing at the drive-thru window. The American flag mask was in his pocket.

He was arrested on two counts of fraud and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $4,000 bond.

Merchant, who has a long history of arrests, was arrested twice in one month in 2019 when was caught driving on a suspended license.

Crime

Summerfield woman arrested after fraudulent return at Wal-Mart

A Summerfield woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to return merchandise for which she did not pay at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
News

Sumter and Marion Villagers can cast ballots at recreation centers

Villagers and area residents can take advantage of early voting opportunities for the Nov. 3 General Election.
News

LWV offers advice on casting your ballot as early voting draws near

The League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County is offering advice on casting your ballot as early voting draws near. You can also get personalized information about the candidates and amendments you'll be seeing on your ballot.
Crime

Woman escapes from abductor who allegedly killed teen at her home in Sumter County

A woman escaped from an abductor who allegedly killed a teenager at her home Saturday morning in Sumter County.
News

10-year-old Wildwood child killed in crash on I-75

A 10-year-old Wildwood child was killed in a crash Friday night on Interstate 75 that left her mother seriously injured.
News

CDD 5 votes to end anonymous complaints with regard to deed compliance

Community Development District 5 has voted to end anonymous complaints with regard to deed compliance violations.
News

Villages couple could face legal action over weeds at their home

A Villages couple could face legal action for their failure to address a problem with weeds at their home.
Always Put The Brake On Near The Pond

It's always a good idea to put the golf cart brake on near a pond. This unfortunate incident happened at the Riley Grove Course at the Palmer Legends Country Club. Thanks to Adi Sutarno for sharing!
Great Egret Strolling Through Backyard In The Village Of Hillsborough

This great egret was strolling through a backyard in the Village of Hillsborough. Thanks to David Guerra for sharing!
Male Cardinal Near Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this male cardinal in a tree near Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
School bus in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager wonders why a school bus is making a stop in her neighborhood.
Read more
$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Balanced scorecard keeps Villagers abreast of work of the District

Your Villages District government hums along quietly and efficiently and doesn’t attract much attention from residents. But if Villagers want to stay abreast of the many accomplishments of the District, it’s easy to do, thanks to the Balanced Scorecard.
Read more
School bus in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager wonders why a school bus is making a stop in her neighborhood.
Why not let Villagers opt out of phone book delivery?

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says phone books are gathering dust so why deliver them to those who don’t want them?
Trump’s ‘herd immunity’ sacrifices the elderly

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader wonders if President Trump’s “herd immunity” idea simply sacrifices the elderly.
Read more
