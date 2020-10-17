Donna Ruth Brookman of Lady Lake, FL gained her wings on October 13, 2020.

Donna was born on August 4, 1947 in Washington, DC. She is survived by her devoted husband, Embrey ‘Jim’ Brookman, children Kimberly Broman, Dawn (Flint) McCullar, Kelly (Bryan) Bollinger, Ronald (Julie) Brookman, grandchildren – Jaclyn (John) Harrell, Caitlyn Hawkins, Harley McCullar, Mason McCullar, Rebecca Bollinger, Sarah Bollinger, Christopher Brookman, Lauren (Mike) Hammett, Adam Brookman, Shaughn Brookman, and great-grandchildren – Colton & Case, Makinley & Maxton, Sawyer, and Andrew.

Donna attended Ursinus College in Collegeville, PA majoring in Psychology. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, avid crafter and gourmet cook.

Anyone who spent time with Donna knew she was a special lady. She always opened her heart and her home to others.