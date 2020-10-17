LWV offers advice on casting your ballot as early voting draws near

The League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County is offering advice on casting your ballot as early voting draws near.

If you still have your Vote-By-Mail ballot, it needs to be mailed immediately with a first-class stamp attached. Or, you can hand carry it to your Supervisor of Elections office. Or you can go to an early voting site as they all have drop boxes for Vote-By-Mail ballots. If you have a Vote-By-Mail ballot and have decided to vote in person you can do that. Take the ballot you received in the mail with you and say that you have decided to vote in person. They will take the mail in ballot and you are set to vote in person.

On Election Day you may vote only at the precinct designated on your Voter ID Card. However, during early voting, you can vote at any early Voting site in your county.

Early voting sites will be open only on county designated dates, during county designated times. Lake, Marion and Sumter counties all have early voting from Oct. 20 to 31 from the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Some of these counties have extended days and hours, so do not rely on these generalities. The early voting sites, dates and times are listed on each county’s Supervisor of Elections website. That information is also available at the bottom of the LWV website landing page. If you are not in the tri-county area, you can find the list of Early Voting sites in other Florida Counties at this site.

To vote in-person, whether at early voting or on Election Day, you will need a valid photo ID with signature. Most people use their driver’s license. If you do not have a valid Florida driver’s license, go to this site for a full list of acceptable photo IDs.

Learn more about the candidates and amendments

The League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County is offering personalized online election information to aid local voters on Election Day.

The site is vote411.org

Local residents can learn where candidates running for office in your community stand on the issues.

Plug in your address and you can see exactly what will appear on your ballot. The League of Women Voters will not save your information.